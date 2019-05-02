NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A little rain;64;52;SE;10;66%;89%;2
Binghamton;Couple of t-storms;65;48;NNW;10;83%;88%;2
Buffalo;Shower/thunderstorm;58;46;WSW;12;94%;75%;2
Central Park;A shower or t-storm;59;54;SSE;9;79%;86%;2
Dansville;Showers and t-storms;70;48;NNW;8;78%;75%;2
Dunkirk;Shower/thunderstorm;61;47;SSW;9;87%;75%;2
East Hampton;Cloudy with a shower;53;51;N;7;89%;80%;2
Elmira;Couple of t-storms;70;47;N;8;77%;83%;2
Farmingdale;Cloudy, a t-storm;57;54;SSE;8;87%;88%;2
Fort Drum;Rain at times;57;44;NW;10;88%;89%;2
Fulton;Afternoon t-storms;64;45;WNW;8;74%;100%;2
Glens Falls;Occasional rain;63;49;SW;6;77%;92%;2
Islip;Cloudy, a t-storm;57;53;SSE;6;88%;85%;2
Ithaca;Couple of t-storms;67;46;NNW;10;85%;86%;2
Jamestown;Showers and t-storms;61;47;NW;10;88%;72%;2
Massena;Periods of rain;51;44;W;6;89%;89%;2
Montauk;Spotty showers;54;51;WSW;6;88%;85%;2
Montgomery;A little rain;62;53;SW;5;85%;93%;2
Monticello;A little rain;60;51;SW;6;87%;89%;2
New York;A t-storm, cooler;59;54;SSE;11;81%;86%;2
New York Jfk;A shower or t-storm;58;54;SSE;9;91%;82%;2
New York Lga;A shower or t-storm;59;54;SE;13;79%;86%;2
Newburgh;A little rain;61;53;S;5;91%;93%;2
Niagara Falls;A little rain;56;46;NNE;8;92%;74%;2
Ogdensburg;Rain at times;53;43;NW;6;89%;78%;1
Penn (Yan);Couple of t-storms;68;45;NNW;9;84%;86%;2
Plattsburgh;Periods of rain;55;44;NNE;10;81%;89%;2
Poughkeepsie;A touch of rain;61;52;SSE;5;82%;90%;2
Rochester;Showers and t-storms;61;47;WNW;10;86%;85%;2
Rome;Showers and t-storms;65;47;W;8;80%;93%;2
Saranac Lake;Periods of rain;57;39;WNW;7;89%;93%;2
Shirley;Spotty showers;56;52;SE;6;87%;88%;2
Syracuse;Showers and t-storms;68;47;W;9;80%;87%;2
Watertown;Periods of rain;58;43;ESE;9;91%;90%;2
Wellsville;Showers and t-storms;67;49;NNW;10;74%;74%;2
Westhampton Beach;Spotty showers;55;52;ENE;7;85%;87%;2
White Plains;Cloudy, a t-storm;57;53;ENE;7;89%;92%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather