NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A little a.m. rain;56;41;NNE;9;66%;58%;2
Binghamton;Cloudy;56;43;NNE;9;79%;44%;2
Buffalo;Low clouds;51;45;E;7;82%;73%;2
Central Park;A shower;66;51;NE;1;73%;87%;3
Dansville;Low clouds;55;44;E;6;75%;63%;2
Dunkirk;A shower in the p.m.;54;48;E;6;80%;88%;2
East Hampton;Showers around;59;47;NE;7;78%;62%;2
Elmira;Some brightening;60;43;N;6;73%;66%;6
Farmingdale;A passing shower;64;48;E;7;78%;66%;3
Fort Drum;A shower in the a.m.;53;40;ESE;9;69%;66%;2
Fulton;A touch of a.m. rain;55;42;NE;8;66%;76%;2
Glens Falls;A little a.m. rain;53;36;N;6;70%;59%;2
Islip;A passing shower;65;49;NNE;7;74%;66%;3
Ithaca;Low clouds;55;42;WNW;8;84%;63%;2
Jamestown;A little p.m. rain;56;48;E;6;84%;81%;2
Massena;A shower in the a.m.;53;34;SW;9;61%;57%;2
Montauk;Showers around;56;46;ENE;6;78%;62%;2
Montgomery;A shower in the a.m.;63;44;NE;6;76%;60%;3
Monticello;Low clouds;61;43;NE;7;76%;34%;3
New York;A shower;66;50;NNE;6;72%;87%;3
New York Jfk;A shower;65;50;E;8;80%;86%;3
New York Lga;A shower;64;50;ENE;8;72%;85%;3
Newburgh;A shower in the a.m.;63;46;NNE;6;74%;59%;3
Niagara Falls;Cloudy and cool;51;45;E;8;80%;79%;2
Ogdensburg;A shower in the a.m.;54;38;NW;8;64%;60%;2
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;54;42;NNW;7;79%;60%;2
Plattsburgh;A shower in the a.m.;52;33;WSW;6;62%;58%;2
Poughkeepsie;A shower in the a.m.;62;45;NNE;5;70%;59%;2
Rochester;Low clouds may break;51;45;E;7;87%;60%;2
Rome;A bit of a.m. rain;56;40;ENE;7;71%;66%;2
Saranac Lake;A shower in the a.m.;48;29;N;5;68%;58%;2
Shirley;A passing shower;63;48;NNE;7;74%;66%;3
Syracuse;A bit of a.m. rain;57;44;ENE;8;69%;82%;2
Watertown;A shower in the a.m.;55;39;E;10;71%;66%;2
Wellsville;A shower in the p.m.;57;46;E;7;68%;80%;3
Westhampton Beach;A shower in the a.m.;60;46;ENE;8;76%;58%;3
White Plains;A shower in the a.m.;62;46;NE;7;77%;66%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather