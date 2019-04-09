NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny, breezy;49;28;NNW;14;46%;1%;5
Binghamton;Partly sunny, cooler;43;27;N;15;54%;39%;5
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;45;33;SE;9;59%;41%;3
Central Park;Lots of sun, breezy;58;41;NNE;17;38%;2%;7
Dansville;Cooler;49;30;ENE;8;54%;57%;5
Dunkirk;Turning cloudy;44;34;E;7;65%;57%;6
East Hampton;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;37;N;14;51%;2%;7
Elmira;Partly sunny, cooler;49;25;NNE;9;52%;58%;5
Farmingdale;Breezy with sunshine;57;36;NNE;14;42%;2%;7
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;43;25;WNW;9;57%;10%;4
Fulton;Partly sunny, cooler;44;28;NNE;11;51%;4%;6
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;48;25;NNW;10;45%;5%;4
Islip;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;37;N;14;41%;1%;7
Ithaca;Cooler with some sun;44;26;NNE;12;59%;52%;5
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;44;32;NE;9;66%;66%;5
Massena;Mostly sunny;42;23;NNW;10;60%;23%;4
Montauk;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;36;NNE;14;54%;0%;7
Montgomery;Partly sunny, breezy;55;29;NNW;14;44%;0%;7
Monticello;Partly sunny, cooler;49;27;NW;14;52%;25%;7
New York;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;41;N;17;37%;1%;7
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;40;NE;17;44%;2%;7
New York Lga;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;41;NNE;17;39%;2%;7
Newburgh;Partly sunny, breezy;55;31;N;14;47%;0%;6
Niagara Falls;Clouds and sun;45;33;NNE;10;53%;74%;4
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;43;24;NW;9;57%;17%;4
Penn (Yan);Cooler;45;28;N;8;56%;28%;3
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;43;26;WNW;10;53%;33%;4
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;30;N;13;42%;0%;6
Rochester;Cooler;45;31;NE;8;57%;29%;3
Rome;Mostly sunny, cooler;45;26;N;12;50%;5%;5
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;37;16;NNW;7;65%;25%;4
Shirley;Sunny and breezy;56;36;N;14;45%;0%;7
Syracuse;Mostly sunny, cooler;45;29;E;12;52%;4%;5
Watertown;Mostly sunny;43;23;NE;10;61%;8%;6
Wellsville;Partly sunny, cooler;44;30;NE;9;56%;69%;4
Westhampton Beach;Breezy with sunshine;55;32;NNE;15;44%;0%;7
White Plains;Mostly sunny;55;34;N;16;42%;0%;7
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather