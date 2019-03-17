NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Periods of sun;40;18;WNW;9;46%;21%;2
Binghamton;Sunny intervals;35;19;NNW;9;49%;31%;2
Buffalo;Partly sunny;36;21;NW;9;59%;29%;2
Central Park;Mostly sunny;47;32;WNW;3;39%;24%;4
Dansville;Rather cloudy;39;21;N;6;46%;31%;1
Dunkirk;Cold with some sun;36;20;WNW;7;61%;56%;2
East Hampton;Partly sunny;42;30;W;7;42%;20%;5
Elmira;Partly sunny;41;20;NW;7;46%;31%;3
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;43;30;WSW;7;45%;28%;5
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;32;14;SSW;7;54%;20%;4
Fulton;Clouds and sun;34;18;W;7;51%;28%;3
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;38;13;NW;7;44%;42%;2
Islip;Mostly sunny;44;30;SW;6;41%;28%;5
Ithaca;Morning flurries;37;19;NNW;9;53%;59%;2
Jamestown;Partly sunny, cold;34;20;W;8;54%;56%;3
Massena;Partly sunny;30;8;WNW;9;56%;7%;4
Montauk;Partly sunny;42;30;WSW;6;46%;15%;5
Montgomery;Partly sunny;44;22;N;7;42%;14%;4
Monticello;Partial sunshine;41;19;NW;8;49%;18%;4
New York;Mostly sunny;47;31;W;6;34%;22%;4
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;45;31;SW;8;45%;25%;5
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;45;32;W;8;40%;25%;4
Newburgh;Partly sunny;45;24;NNE;6;49%;14%;4
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;36;23;NNW;8;59%;18%;4
Ogdensburg;Clouds and sun;32;12;NNW;6;59%;14%;4
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy, cold;37;20;W;7;50%;30%;2
Plattsburgh;Periods of sun;33;12;W;7;49%;15%;4
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;45;24;NE;6;41%;13%;4
Rochester;Periods of sun;36;22;NW;8;59%;31%;2
Rome;Mostly cloudy;35;12;NW;8;57%;28%;2
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny, cold;27;2;N;6;61%;20%;3
Shirley;Mostly sunny;44;28;SW;6;41%;26%;5
Syracuse;Rather cloudy;35;18;SW;9;57%;29%;2
Watertown;Clouds and sun;32;11;NW;6;60%;20%;4
Wellsville;Partly sunny;37;18;W;8;49%;32%;2
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;43;23;W;6;43%;25%;5
White Plains;Partial sunshine;44;27;NW;8;41%;22%;4
_____
