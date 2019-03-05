NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;22;9;W;14;42%;39%;2
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;16;7;WSW;15;57%;59%;1
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;16;11;SW;16;68%;57%;1
Central Park;Periods of sun;28;16;WNW;18;38%;4%;3
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;19;8;WSW;14;54%;57%;1
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;16;11;SW;16;66%;63%;1
East Hampton;Partly sunny;28;18;WNW;14;43%;26%;4
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;21;8;W;14;47%;44%;2
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;27;16;WNW;14;40%;8%;4
Fort Drum;Inc. clouds;16;4;W;15;55%;42%;2
Fulton;Snow showers;19;10;WSW;15;53%;96%;1
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;22;3;W;15;42%;40%;2
Islip;Partly sunny;28;17;WNW;14;38%;12%;3
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;18;8;WSW;14;61%;44%;2
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;13;7;SW;14;66%;81%;1
Massena;Partly sunny;19;2;SW;15;53%;36%;2
Montauk;Afternoon flurries;29;19;NW;14;46%;64%;4
Montgomery;Some sun, very cold;25;8;W;14;43%;23%;2
Monticello;Episodes of sunshine;20;5;WNW;14;51%;36%;2
New York;Partly sunny;28;16;WNW;18;33%;2%;3
New York Jfk;Periods of sun;29;17;WNW;19;41%;3%;3
New York Lga;Partly sunny;29;17;WNW;19;39%;4%;3
Newburgh;Partly sunny;26;12;WNW;14;51%;23%;3
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;18;12;WSW;15;67%;41%;2
Ogdensburg;Inc. clouds;20;3;SW;15;59%;39%;2
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;19;9;SW;14;55%;44%;1
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;21;3;W;9;46%;36%;1
Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun;27;9;W;14;38%;27%;2
Rochester;A snow shower;19;11;WSW;14;58%;72%;1
Rome;Snow showers;19;4;WNW;15;57%;85%;1
Saranac Lake;Inc. clouds;14;-4;WSW;14;58%;36%;2
Shirley;Periods of sun;28;16;WNW;14;40%;18%;3
Syracuse;Some snow;19;9;WSW;14;62%;93%;1
Watertown;Inc. clouds;19;2;NW;15;60%;44%;2
Wellsville;A snow shower;15;7;WSW;14;61%;78%;1
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;28;15;WNW;16;38%;22%;3
White Plains;Partly sunny;26;13;WNW;18;41%;10%;3
