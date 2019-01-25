NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, January 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Clearing;24;18;SSE;5;49%;30%;1
Binghamton;Cloudy and cold;19;15;SSE;7;69%;44%;1
Buffalo;Cloudy, some snow;19;16;SSW;8;68%;84%;1
Central Park;Partly sunny;31;26;ESE;4;45%;20%;1
Dansville;Some afternoon snow;23;17;SSE;6;55%;66%;1
Dunkirk;Cloudy, some snow;20;16;SSW;7;65%;92%;1
East Hampton;Periods of sun;32;25;S;8;43%;26%;1
Elmira;Cloudy and cold;24;17;SSE;6;56%;44%;1
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;31;27;E;8;45%;25%;1
Fort Drum;Cloudy, some snow;16;10;SSE;6;73%;90%;1
Fulton;A bit of snow;20;12;SE;6;56%;80%;1
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;22;8;NNE;6;61%;33%;1
Islip;Periods of sun;31;26;SSE;7;39%;25%;2
Ithaca;Cloudy and cold;21;15;SSE;8;68%;44%;1
Jamestown;Cloudy, some snow;18;14;S;8;77%;90%;1
Massena;Cloudy and colder;15;6;E;4;75%;66%;1
Montauk;Becoming cloudy;33;28;N;6;48%;25%;1
Montgomery;Partly sunny;29;16;NNE;6;52%;27%;1
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;24;15;SSE;6;57%;44%;1
New York;Periods of sun;32;25;SSE;6;37%;19%;1
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;33;28;E;9;46%;23%;1
New York Lga;Periods of sun;32;27;ESE;9;45%;21%;1
Newburgh;Partly sunny;29;21;SE;6;53%;26%;1
Niagara Falls;Snow;18;16;SSW;6;69%;82%;1
Ogdensburg;Cloudy and colder;15;10;SE;4;63%;59%;1
Penn (Yan);Cloudy and cold;21;17;S;7;59%;44%;1
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;18;7;SW;3;74%;58%;1
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;30;18;ESE;4;48%;28%;1
Rochester;Some snow;20;16;SSE;7;63%;66%;1
Rome;Mostly cloudy, cold;20;13;E;7;69%;44%;1
Saranac Lake;A bit of a.m. snow;13;3;SSE;5;80%;72%;1
Shirley;Partly sunny;32;22;SSE;7;42%;25%;2
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy, cold;20;11;SE;8;64%;44%;1
Watertown;Cloudy, some snow;18;14;SSE;5;79%;90%;1
Wellsville;Some afternoon snow;20;17;S;7;62%;66%;1
Westhampton Beach;Periods of sun;32;19;ENE;6;46%;25%;2
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;30;23;ESE;7;47%;23%;1
_____
