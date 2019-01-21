NY Forecast for Tuesday, January 22, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Windy, much colder;5;-7;NW;19;47%;25%;1

Binghamton;A couple of squalls;5;-1;NW;20;70%;70%;1

Buffalo;Snow showers, frigid;11;1;WSW;15;62%;61%;1

Central Park;Windy, much colder;15;12;WNW;25;41%;2%;2

Dansville;Snow showers, windy;11;-3;NW;19;60%;62%;1

Dunkirk;Snow showers, frigid;13;1;NW;10;58%;70%;1

East Hampton;Windy, much colder;16;12;NW;26;49%;22%;1

Elmira;A couple of squalls;10;-3;NW;19;57%;60%;1

Farmingdale;Windy, much colder;16;11;NW;22;42%;8%;2

Fort Drum;Windy and frigid;0;-15;W;21;60%;25%;1

Fulton;A couple of squalls;9;-2;NW;18;62%;61%;1

Glens Falls;Windy, blowing snow;2;-13;NW;19;53%;25%;1

Islip;Windy, much colder;17;13;NW;20;42%;10%;1

Ithaca;A couple of squalls;7;0;NW;19;75%;70%;1

Jamestown;Snow showers, frigid;9;-6;NNW;12;78%;78%;1

Massena;Windy and frigid;1;-14;W;19;64%;25%;1

Montauk;Windy, much colder;16;12;NW;22;58%;24%;1

Montgomery;Windy and colder;12;2;NW;18;50%;10%;2

Monticello;Windy, much colder;6;-1;NW;19;58%;24%;1

New York;Windy, much colder;16;13;NW;26;41%;2%;2

New York Jfk;Windy, much colder;18;12;NW;25;47%;5%;2

New York Lga;Windy, much colder;16;13;WNW;25;43%;3%;2

Newburgh;Windy and colder;12;2;NW;18;52%;9%;2

Niagara Falls;Very cold;12;0;NW;15;58%;6%;1

Ogdensburg;Windy and frigid;1;-13;W;20;59%;25%;1

Penn (Yan);A couple of squalls;9;1;NW;19;71%;62%;1

Plattsburgh;A little a.m. snow;4;-10;WNW;17;58%;56%;1

Poughkeepsie;Windy and colder;13;-3;NW;18;46%;8%;2

Rochester;A couple of squalls;12;3;NW;20;55%;62%;1

Rome;A couple of squalls;4;-10;WNW;20;66%;61%;1

Saranac Lake;Windy and colder;-6;-21;WNW;19;75%;25%;1

Shirley;Windy, much colder;16;12;NW;21;46%;13%;1

Syracuse;A couple of squalls;8;-4;NW;18;70%;62%;1

Watertown;Windy and frigid;4;-13;WNW;20;61%;25%;1

Wellsville;Snow showers, windy;7;-5;WNW;20;65%;64%;2

Westhampton Beach;Windy, much colder;14;8;NW;24;48%;16%;1

White Plains;Windy, much colder;14;8;NW;25;45%;2%;2

