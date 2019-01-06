NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sun, then clouds;26;21;SSE;5;38%;69%;2
Binghamton;A little p.m. snow;28;26;S;7;48%;80%;2
Buffalo;A little icy mix;38;36;S;15;53%;80%;1
Central Park;Increasing clouds;35;33;SSE;6;39%;73%;2
Dansville;A little icy mix;34;33;S;10;52%;78%;1
Dunkirk;A little icy mix;39;37;S;11;55%;85%;1
East Hampton;Colder;33;28;SSE;9;34%;57%;2
Elmira;A little icy mix;33;31;SSE;6;55%;77%;2
Farmingdale;Colder;33;30;SSE;8;41%;68%;2
Fort Drum;Some afternoon snow;25;24;SSE;7;56%;88%;2
Fulton;A bit of p.m. snow;31;28;SSE;6;42%;79%;2
Glens Falls;Sun, then clouds;24;20;S;3;46%;68%;2
Islip;Colder;34;29;SSE;7;34%;66%;2
Ithaca;A little icy mix;31;29;SSE;9;50%;77%;2
Jamestown;An icy mix;34;34;S;15;59%;86%;1
Massena;Sun, then clouds;18;15;ENE;4;68%;66%;2
Montauk;Colder;34;29;SSE;8;40%;57%;2
Montgomery;Increasing clouds;32;26;SSE;4;42%;58%;2
Monticello;Increasing clouds;30;23;SSE;5;43%;67%;2
New York;Clouding up, colder;35;33;SSE;7;32%;73%;2
New York Jfk;Clouding up, colder;34;32;SSE;10;44%;70%;2
New York Lga;Increasing clouds;34;33;SE;10;40%;74%;2
Newburgh;Colder;31;26;SSE;6;40%;57%;2
Niagara Falls;A little icy mix;37;35;S;15;65%;83%;1
Ogdensburg;Some afternoon snow;24;20;SE;5;54%;86%;2
Penn (Yan);A little icy mix;32;31;S;9;52%;78%;1
Plattsburgh;Inc. clouds;18;16;SSE;4;60%;66%;2
Poughkeepsie;Sun, then clouds;32;26;SSE;4;38%;77%;2
Rochester;A little icy mix;33;31;S;11;51%;79%;1
Rome;Some afternoon snow;27;24;ESE;6;56%;78%;2
Saranac Lake;Inc. clouds;19;15;SSE;2;67%;66%;2
Shirley;Colder;34;26;SSE;7;34%;63%;2
Syracuse;Some afternoon snow;29;27;SE;8;51%;79%;2
Watertown;Some afternoon snow;26;24;S;6;59%;86%;2
Wellsville;A little icy mix;31;29;S;10;44%;78%;1
Westhampton Beach;Colder;33;24;SSE;8;41%;61%;2
White Plains;Colder;31;28;SE;8;40%;72%;2
