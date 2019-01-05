NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, January 6, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Inc. clouds;41;14;NW;17;59%;44%;1
Binghamton;Clouds breaking;33;14;NNW;15;72%;25%;1
Buffalo;Mainly cloudy;37;20;NNE;14;72%;41%;1
Central Park;Mostly sunny, windy;47;26;NW;25;52%;2%;2
Dansville;Colder;38;19;N;14;63%;45%;1
Dunkirk;A morning shower;37;20;NE;11;72%;40%;1
East Hampton;Partly sunny, windy;46;24;NW;17;60%;25%;2
Elmira;Colder;38;18;N;14;59%;25%;1
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, windy;47;23;NNW;16;56%;4%;2
Fort Drum;Snow showers, colder;30;4;N;14;69%;62%;1
Fulton;Snow showers;35;11;N;16;64%;61%;1
Glens Falls;Some sun returning;37;10;NNW;18;63%;25%;1
Islip;Sunshine and windy;48;23;NNW;16;54%;6%;2
Ithaca;Colder;34;14;NNW;17;75%;43%;1
Jamestown;Colder;32;18;NE;13;78%;25%;1
Massena;Snow showers, colder;29;-2;WNW;17;74%;62%;1
Montauk;Partly sunny, windy;45;25;NNW;17;65%;25%;2
Montgomery;Partly sunny, windy;43;19;NNW;18;56%;14%;1
Monticello;Partly sunny;38;14;NW;21;68%;16%;1
New York;Mostly sunny, windy;47;26;NW;23;51%;2%;2
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, windy;48;26;NW;22;58%;2%;2
New York Lga;Mostly sunny, windy;46;27;NW;23;53%;2%;2
Newburgh;Periods of sun;44;19;NW;18;60%;14%;1
Niagara Falls;Decreasing clouds;36;20;NNE;14;67%;40%;1
Ogdensburg;Snow showers, colder;32;2;NNW;14;79%;62%;1
Penn (Yan);Colder;36;18;N;14;66%;42%;1
Plattsburgh;Snow showers;33;5;NW;18;74%;67%;1
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny, windy;43;19;NNW;18;57%;25%;1
Rochester;Mainly cloudy;37;19;N;14;72%;25%;1
Rome;Snow showers, colder;34;7;NNW;18;76%;61%;1
Saranac Lake;Snow showers, colder;27;-5;NW;17;84%;67%;1
Shirley;Mostly sunny, windy;48;21;NW;16;55%;10%;2
Syracuse;Snow showers;34;11;N;17;71%;63%;1
Watertown;Snow showers, colder;32;5;N;14;68%;60%;0
Wellsville;Colder;35;16;N;15;65%;25%;1
Westhampton Beach;Windy with sunshine;48;19;NNW;17;57%;13%;2
White Plains;Sunshine and windy;44;21;NNW;24;57%;5%;2
