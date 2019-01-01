NY Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Colder;30;21;SSE;6;38%;42%;2

Binghamton;Clouds and sun;29;26;SSW;4;64%;43%;2

Buffalo;Clouds and sun;33;28;S;5;60%;37%;2

Central Park;Much colder;38;33;S;4;44%;46%;2

Dansville;Clouds and sun;37;30;SW;3;61%;46%;2

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;34;28;SSW;4;62%;50%;2

East Hampton;Much colder;35;28;SSE;6;41%;46%;2

Elmira;Clouds and sun;36;30;SSW;2;62%;42%;2

Farmingdale;Much colder;36;31;S;5;47%;53%;2

Fort Drum;Clouds and sun;25;19;SSE;4;51%;59%;2

Fulton;Clouds and sun;30;23;SSE;2;53%;55%;2

Glens Falls;Clouds and sun;30;21;SSW;2;47%;70%;2

Islip;Much colder;37;28;SSE;6;37%;52%;2

Ithaca;Clouds and sun;32;27;S;4;65%;42%;2

Jamestown;Partly sunny;32;27;SW;6;76%;42%;1

Massena;Clouds and sun;19;7;ENE;2;64%;70%;2

Montauk;Colder;36;31;SSW;5;46%;27%;2

Montgomery;Clouds and sun;36;27;SSW;4;50%;44%;2

Monticello;Clouds and sun;33;22;SSE;5;46%;44%;2

New York;Much colder;38;33;SSE;6;33%;46%;2

New York Jfk;Colder;38;33;S;7;48%;53%;2

New York Lga;Much colder;38;33;S;8;44%;46%;2

Newburgh;Clouds and sun;35;27;SSE;5;44%;43%;2

Niagara Falls;Increasing clouds;32;28;S;4;63%;49%;2

Ogdensburg;Clouds and sun;21;14;NE;3;53%;55%;2

Penn (Yan);Clouds and sun;33;29;SSW;3;64%;43%;2

Plattsburgh;Clouds and sun;22;13;W;2;59%;43%;2

Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun;36;25;SSE;3;45%;43%;2

Rochester;Clouds and sun;32;28;S;5;52%;42%;2

Rome;Clouds and sun;29;20;ESE;3;56%;57%;2

Saranac Lake;Clouds and sun;22;11;SSW;2;57%;58%;2

Shirley;Much colder;36;24;SSE;6;40%;46%;2

Syracuse;Clouds and sun;31;23;S;3;58%;44%;2

Watertown;Clouds and sun;25;18;ESE;2;64%;61%;2

Wellsville;Clouds and sun;34;29;SSW;5;52%;42%;2

Westhampton Beach;Much colder;36;23;SSW;5;48%;46%;2

White Plains;Much colder;36;29;S;6;44%;46%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather