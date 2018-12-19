NY Forecast for Thursday, December 20, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;High clouds;44;36;ESE;6;60%;87%;2

Binghamton;Turning cloudy;44;41;SE;7;75%;82%;2

Buffalo;Increasing clouds;47;39;ESE;7;61%;89%;2

Central Park;Increasing clouds;46;44;ESE;2;68%;85%;2

Dansville;Clouds rolling in;52;40;SE;6;63%;82%;2

Dunkirk;Becoming cloudy;47;39;ESE;6;63%;88%;2

East Hampton;Milder;49;46;ESE;5;69%;84%;2

Elmira;Increasing clouds;48;40;ESE;4;76%;83%;2

Farmingdale;Clouding up, milder;48;45;ESE;3;74%;83%;2

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;43;38;SE;8;67%;89%;2

Fulton;High clouds;45;38;ESE;5;63%;85%;2

Glens Falls;Lots of sun, milder;41;33;N;3;68%;81%;2

Islip;Not as cool;50;45;ESE;4;67%;83%;2

Ithaca;Increasing clouds;46;40;SE;9;78%;85%;2

Jamestown;Increasing clouds;46;39;ESE;7;69%;91%;2

Massena;Partly sunny;40;30;NE;3;70%;100%;2

Montauk;Milder;49;47;SE;3;78%;82%;2

Montgomery;Becoming cloudy;45;38;NE;3;77%;87%;2

Monticello;Becoming cloudy;44;36;E;3;74%;87%;2

New York;Increasing clouds;46;44;ESE;4;69%;85%;2

New York Jfk;Turning out cloudy;47;46;ESE;5;80%;84%;2

New York Lga;Increasing clouds;46;45;ESE;6;67%;84%;2

Newburgh;Turning cloudy;45;39;E;4;69%;87%;2

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;45;38;E;5;73%;87%;1

Ogdensburg;Partial sunshine;41;33;E;4;63%;100%;2

Penn (Yan);Becoming cloudy;47;40;SSE;7;72%;81%;2

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;41;33;S;5;65%;76%;2

Poughkeepsie;Turning cloudy;45;40;E;2;72%;86%;2

Rochester;Partly sunny;46;39;SE;6;62%;85%;2

Rome;High clouds;43;37;E;6;72%;83%;2

Saranac Lake;Milder with sunshine;42;33;S;2;62%;82%;2

Shirley;Milder;50;44;ESE;4;70%;92%;2

Syracuse;High clouds;46;38;ENE;6;71%;71%;2

Watertown;Partly sunny;44;37;SE;5;69%;98%;2

Wellsville;Clouding up;47;39;ESE;5;55%;85%;2

Westhampton Beach;Milder;50;45;SE;3;74%;90%;2

White Plains;Becoming cloudy;43;42;E;3;73%;85%;2

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather