NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Rain and ice;33;29;NNW;14;80%;87%;1
Binghamton;A bit of snow;33;27;NNE;6;95%;90%;1
Buffalo;Partly sunny;40;33;SW;6;72%;37%;1
Central Park;Rain, breezy, cooler;41;36;N;18;84%;90%;0
Dansville;A little wintry mix;38;32;SW;4;82%;67%;1
Dunkirk;Periods of sun;40;33;SW;4;77%;38%;1
East Hampton;Breezy with rain;43;37;N;23;74%;89%;1
Elmira;A wintry mix;37;30;N;4;86%;75%;1
Farmingdale;Rain, breezy, cooler;43;35;N;17;85%;86%;0
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;35;27;SSW;6;84%;38%;1
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;35;30;SSE;4;74%;42%;1
Glens Falls;A wintry mix;35;29;N;4;85%;86%;1
Islip;Rain, breezy, cooler;43;35;N;14;75%;86%;0
Ithaca;A little wintry mix;35;28;ESE;5;91%;65%;1
Jamestown;Mainly cloudy;38;28;WSW;4;87%;40%;1
Massena;Freezing fog;32;25;N;5;92%;30%;2
Montauk;Breezy with rain;44;37;NE;18;86%;88%;1
Montgomery;Rain, some ice early;34;30;N;14;92%;87%;0
Monticello;Ice, then rain;33;30;N;14;89%;87%;1
New York;Rain, breezy, cooler;41;36;N;18;83%;90%;0
New York Jfk;Rain, breezy, cooler;42;36;N;20;90%;89%;0
New York Lga;Rain, breezy, cooler;42;36;N;19;83%;89%;0
Newburgh;Rain, some ice early;34;31;N;14;90%;86%;1
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;39;32;SW;5;76%;5%;1
Ogdensburg;Freezing fog;35;28;W;4;71%;33%;2
Penn (Yan);A little wintry mix;35;29;WSW;3;91%;65%;1
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;36;27;S;2;83%;33%;2
Poughkeepsie;Ice, then rain;34;29;N;15;91%;86%;1
Rochester;Periods of sun;37;32;SW;5;74%;44%;1
Rome;A wintry mix;35;29;E;6;85%;74%;1
Saranac Lake;Periods of sun;36;26;SSE;2;80%;40%;1
Shirley;Rain, breezy, cooler;43;35;N;14;74%;87%;1
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;34;29;NE;5;86%;42%;1
Watertown;Periods of sun;36;27;SW;3;84%;36%;1
Wellsville;A wintry mix;36;31;WSW;3;81%;72%;1
Westhampton Beach;Rain, breezy, cooler;44;34;NE;18;82%;89%;1
White Plains;Rain, breezy, colder;39;33;N;18;87%;89%;1
_____
