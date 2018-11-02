NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Spotty showers;52;35;W;20;79%;73%;1
Binghamton;Showers of rain/snow;43;31;WNW;21;83%;58%;1
Buffalo;A shower in the a.m.;46;34;W;14;75%;55%;1
Central Park;Showers around;59;43;W;28;68%;67%;2
Dansville;Increasingly windy;46;30;W;18;71%;57%;1
Dunkirk;A morning shower;46;33;WNW;11;74%;59%;1
East Hampton;Thunderstorms;62;43;W;20;78%;67%;2
Elmira;Windy with a shower;49;29;WNW;18;68%;56%;1
Farmingdale;Showers around;60;39;W;21;72%;67%;2
Fort Drum;Snow, windy, cooler;42;28;W;27;92%;77%;1
Fulton;Very windy, a shower;44;34;WNW;30;75%;59%;1
Glens Falls;Rain tapering off;50;31;W;20;83%;68%;1
Islip;Showers around;61;39;WNW;20;68%;72%;2
Ithaca;Windy with a shower;44;30;WNW;24;85%;59%;1
Jamestown;Rain and snow shower;42;31;WNW;15;85%;55%;1
Massena;Mostly cloudy;43;29;W;12;88%;33%;1
Montauk;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;43;W;21;78%;58%;2
Montgomery;Windy and cooler;55;34;WSW;22;71%;61%;2
Monticello;Windy with a shower;51;31;WNW;22;77%;59%;1
New York;Showers around;59;43;W;23;63%;67%;2
New York Jfk;Showers around;60;40;WNW;20;70%;67%;2
New York Lga;Showers around;61;45;W;27;64%;67%;2
Newburgh;Showers around;56;35;W;20;75%;65%;2
Niagara Falls;A shower in the a.m.;46;32;W;12;76%;59%;1
Ogdensburg;Snow and rain;43;29;W;16;86%;72%;1
Penn (Yan);Windy with a shower;46;31;WNW;24;76%;56%;1
Plattsburgh;Periods of rain;45;31;WNW;15;84%;70%;1
Poughkeepsie;Showers around;56;33;WSW;20;72%;68%;2
Rochester;Windy with a shower;46;32;W;19;77%;57%;1
Rome;Spotty showers;44;33;WNW;20;87%;69%;1
Saranac Lake;Snow and rain;41;23;W;16;89%;73%;1
Shirley;Morning showers;62;38;WNW;20;73%;67%;2
Syracuse;Spotty showers;44;34;W;21;82%;68%;1
Watertown;Very windy, cooler;44;28;WNW;26;85%;29%;1
Wellsville;Rain and snow shower;44;30;W;18;73%;49%;1
Westhampton Beach;Morning showers;62;34;W;21;72%;66%;2
White Plains;Showers around;58;38;W;24;73%;66%;2
_____
