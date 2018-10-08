NY Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Decreasing clouds;79;64;SSE;7;76%;24%;2

Binghamton;Decreasing clouds;74;64;S;9;83%;32%;2

Buffalo;Sunny intervals;80;67;S;10;75%;48%;2

Central Park;Warmer with clearing;77;69;SW;1;86%;29%;3

Dansville;Clouds and sun;84;64;S;7;68%;48%;2

Dunkirk;Clouds and sun;81;67;SSE;9;71%;47%;2

East Hampton;Clearing and warmer;73;67;SW;7;91%;15%;2

Elmira;Decreasing clouds;79;62;S;6;76%;30%;2

Farmingdale;Decreasing clouds;76;67;SW;8;87%;27%;3

Fort Drum;Clouds and sunshine;77;65;SSW;12;88%;55%;2

Fulton;A p.m. shower or two;81;64;SSW;7;69%;66%;2

Glens Falls;Warmer with clearing;76;63;SSW;7;87%;40%;2

Islip;Decreasing clouds;76;68;SSW;7;84%;27%;3

Ithaca;Decreasing clouds;78;63;S;9;79%;38%;2

Jamestown;Clouds and sun;78;63;S;9;79%;47%;2

Massena;Humid and warmer;80;65;SW;13;81%;74%;2

Montauk;Clearing and warmer;72;68;SW;5;91%;13%;2

Montgomery;Decreasing clouds;77;64;SW;6;85%;33%;2

Monticello;Decreasing clouds;74;63;SW;6;83%;32%;2

New York;Warmer with clearing;77;69;S;6;77%;29%;3

New York Jfk;Warmer with clearing;77;68;SW;9;89%;11%;3

New York Lga;Warmer with clearing;79;71;SSW;8;79%;28%;3

Newburgh;Decreasing clouds;78;66;SSW;5;83%;33%;2

Niagara Falls;Clouds and sun;80;67;S;11;78%;31%;2

Ogdensburg;Warmer;79;65;SSW;11;79%;57%;2

Penn (Yan);Clouds and sunshine;81;64;SSW;9;73%;50%;2

Plattsburgh;Warmer with clearing;78;63;S;9;78%;44%;2

Poughkeepsie;Decreasing clouds;77;64;SSW;4;82%;33%;2

Rochester;Partly sunny, humid;84;66;SSW;8;69%;60%;2

Rome;Decreasing clouds;79;63;S;6;83%;44%;2

Saranac Lake;A t-storm in spots;73;59;SW;10;87%;55%;2

Shirley;Decreasing clouds;76;67;SSW;7;87%;27%;3

Syracuse;Decreasing clouds;81;64;SSW;10;75%;55%;1

Watertown;Clouds and sun;78;65;SSW;10;80%;55%;2

Wellsville;Clouds and sun;80;65;S;8;68%;33%;2

Westhampton Beach;Warmer with clearing;75;66;SW;6;85%;27%;3

White Plains;Decreasing clouds;76;66;SW;5;86%;29%;2

