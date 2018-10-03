NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, October 5, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Showers around;74;41;NW;8;79%;64%;3
Binghamton;A t-storm in spots;69;42;NNW;9;86%;49%;1
Buffalo;Rain and a t-storm;72;47;N;14;75%;65%;2
Central Park;Sun and clouds;80;61;WNW;4;68%;56%;4
Dansville;Showers and t-storms;74;43;NW;9;74%;60%;1
Dunkirk;Rain and a t-storm;72;47;N;12;77%;66%;2
East Hampton;Partly sunny, humid;72;61;W;8;82%;50%;4
Elmira;A t-storm in spots;74;42;NNW;7;80%;44%;1
Farmingdale;Partly sunny, humid;75;58;WNW;8;80%;53%;4
Fort Drum;Rain in the morning;69;36;N;14;92%;66%;2
Fulton;A little a.m. rain;71;39;N;10;75%;76%;2
Glens Falls;A shower in the p.m.;68;40;NNW;6;92%;58%;1
Islip;Humid with some sun;76;60;WNW;8;75%;51%;4
Ithaca;Showers and t-storms;72;41;NW;10;83%;63%;1
Jamestown;Showers and t-storms;69;43;NNE;11;84%;62%;2
Massena;A little a.m. rain;72;34;N;14;82%;70%;2
Montauk;Partly sunny;70;60;WSW;5;86%;50%;4
Montgomery;A t-storm in spots;75;48;NW;6;80%;47%;4
Monticello;A t-storm in spots;73;46;NW;6;80%;45%;3
New York;Clouds and sun;80;61;NW;8;66%;55%;4
New York Jfk;Periods of sun;77;60;WNW;9;82%;55%;4
New York Lga;Periods of sun;81;62;NW;10;64%;55%;4
Newburgh;A t-storm in spots;77;49;NNW;6;81%;47%;3
Niagara Falls;A little a.m. rain;72;46;N;14;74%;65%;3
Ogdensburg;A little a.m. rain;71;36;N;11;70%;66%;2
Penn (Yan);A shower or t-storm;74;43;NW;11;77%;56%;1
Plattsburgh;A little a.m. rain;70;39;NW;10;82%;59%;1
Poughkeepsie;A t-storm in spots;75;47;NNW;4;76%;47%;3
Rochester;Rain and a t-storm;74;45;N;11;76%;65%;2
Rome;Showers and t-storms;69;40;NNW;8;90%;62%;1
Saranac Lake;A little a.m. rain;67;27;NNW;11;87%;67%;1
Shirley;Partly sunny;76;59;WNW;7;80%;49%;4
Syracuse;Showers and t-storms;72;40;WNW;12;84%;62%;1
Watertown;Rain in the morning;69;35;NNE;14;79%;70%;2
Wellsville;A shower or t-storm;72;43;NNW;10;77%;55%;1
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;75;56;W;6;79%;48%;4
White Plains;Periods of sunshine;75;55;NW;5;76%;32%;4
