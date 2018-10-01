NY Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Occasional rain;68;59;SSW;6;78%;87%;1

Binghamton;Showers and t-storms;68;57;WSW;8;94%;84%;1

Buffalo;Rain and a t-storm;69;59;NW;10;82%;85%;1

Central Park;A t-storm in spots;79;67;SW;3;73%;76%;3

Dansville;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;58;NW;5;83%;81%;1

Dunkirk;Thunderstorms;71;59;WSW;8;82%;85%;1

East Hampton;Partly sunny;73;67;SSW;7;84%;78%;2

Elmira;Showers and t-storms;72;58;W;5;86%;83%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny, humid;76;64;SW;10;82%;72%;3

Fort Drum;Periods of rain;59;48;N;6;99%;89%;1

Fulton;Periods of rain;68;51;NW;4;86%;90%;1

Glens Falls;Rain;62;54;S;3;98%;92%;1

Islip;Periods of sun;77;67;SSW;10;80%;74%;3

Ithaca;Rain and a t-storm;72;55;WNW;7;90%;85%;1

Jamestown;Thunderstorms;68;56;WNW;9;95%;85%;1

Massena;Rain at times;57;44;NNE;9;91%;89%;1

Montauk;Partly sunny, humid;72;67;SW;5;89%;77%;2

Montgomery;A shower in the p.m.;73;61;SW;5;87%;80%;2

Monticello;Showers, mainly late;70;60;WSW;5;87%;89%;1

New York;A t-storm in spots;80;68;SSW;7;67%;76%;3

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;77;64;SW;11;85%;71%;3

New York Lga;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;SW;10;69%;82%;3

Newburgh;A p.m. shower or two;74;63;SSW;5;86%;81%;2

Niagara Falls;Rain and a t-storm;68;57;NNE;7;86%;96%;1

Ogdensburg;Periods of rain;54;46;NNE;7;89%;84%;1

Penn (Yan);Rain, a thunderstorm;72;56;NW;6;86%;80%;1

Plattsburgh;Periods of rain;56;48;NNW;5;95%;90%;1

Poughkeepsie;A p.m. shower or two;73;60;SSW;3;84%;80%;1

Rochester;Rain and a t-storm;69;56;NE;5;83%;86%;1

Rome;Periods of rain;66;56;NW;4;99%;92%;1

Saranac Lake;Periods of rain;58;44;NNW;3;99%;91%;1

Shirley;Partly sunny;76;67;SSW;8;82%;75%;3

Syracuse;Rain and a t-storm;69;55;W;5;95%;89%;1

Watertown;Periods of rain;59;47;NNE;7;93%;90%;1

Wellsville;A heavy thunderstorm;71;60;WSW;8;80%;80%;1

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;75;64;SW;7;83%;75%;3

White Plains;Showers and t-storms;75;62;SW;5;83%;87%;2

