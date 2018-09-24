NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, September 26, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Breezy with rain;64;61;SSE;14;73%;94%;1
Binghamton;Breezy with rain;65;62;S;14;97%;78%;1
Buffalo;Showers and t-storms;73;69;S;15;80%;89%;1
Central Park;Rain;71;68;S;15;93%;92%;1
Dansville;Morning showers;73;66;S;15;78%;81%;1
Dunkirk;Rain tapering off;74;68;S;15;80%;92%;1
East Hampton;Rain, heavy at times;70;68;S;14;85%;95%;1
Elmira;Rain tapering off;71;66;S;14;86%;81%;1
Farmingdale;Rain;72;69;S;15;95%;96%;1
Fort Drum;Cloudy with showers;65;62;S;19;96%;91%;1
Fulton;Cloudy with showers;70;64;S;14;83%;82%;1
Glens Falls;Rain, breezy, cooler;58;55;SSW;14;93%;89%;1
Islip;Rain, heavy at times;72;70;S;15;86%;95%;1
Ithaca;Breezy with rain;69;64;S;15;92%;74%;1
Jamestown;Rain tapering off;68;64;S;14;94%;92%;1
Massena;Cloudy with showers;64;57;S;14;92%;94%;1
Montauk;Rain, heavy at times;70;68;S;14;92%;96%;1
Montgomery;Rain;66;64;S;14;97%;93%;1
Monticello;Rain;62;60;SSW;14;98%;87%;1
New York;Rain;74;69;S;15;83%;92%;1
New York Jfk;Rain;73;70;S;17;93%;92%;1
New York Lga;Rain;74;71;S;16;86%;92%;1
Newburgh;Rain;66;64;SSE;15;95%;93%;1
Niagara Falls;Showers and t-storms;73;69;SSW;14;84%;87%;1
Ogdensburg;Cloudy with showers;64;60;S;9;83%;93%;1
Penn (Yan);Morning showers;71;63;S;15;84%;82%;1
Plattsburgh;Cloudy, p.m. rain;59;54;S;15;83%;88%;1
Poughkeepsie;Rain;66;64;SSE;14;92%;93%;1
Rochester;Showers and t-storms;75;69;S;15;82%;87%;1
Rome;Cloudy with showers;64;62;ESE;15;96%;95%;1
Saranac Lake;Breezy with rain;58;53;S;15;95%;89%;1
Shirley;Rain, heavy at times;72;69;S;14;85%;96%;1
Syracuse;Cloudy with showers;68;64;S;15;96%;92%;1
Watertown;Cloudy with showers;68;60;S;15;85%;90%;1
Wellsville;Rain tapering off;70;67;S;15;82%;86%;1
Westhampton Beach;Rain, heavy at times;71;68;S;14;90%;96%;1
White Plains;Rain;70;68;S;15;95%;93%;1
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather