NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Not as warm;68;47;N;7;51%;2%;6
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;66;48;NNE;8;63%;29%;6
Buffalo;Not as warm;68;51;E;13;60%;9%;6
Central Park;Partly sunny;74;61;NNE;6;57%;30%;4
Dansville;Mostly sunny, cooler;69;48;NE;10;62%;8%;6
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, cool;68;52;ENE;11;69%;18%;6
East Hampton;Partly sunny;72;61;ENE;9;66%;19%;4
Elmira;Mostly sunny;69;46;NNE;7;63%;35%;6
Farmingdale;Sunny intervals;74;59;NNE;11;59%;31%;4
Fort Drum;Cooler with sunshine;65;44;ENE;10;55%;4%;5
Fulton;Sunny and cool;66;46;NE;9;52%;3%;5
Glens Falls;Sunlit and cooler;66;42;NNE;9;53%;4%;5
Islip;Clouds and sun;72;60;ENE;8;59%;29%;4
Ithaca;Mostly sunny, cool;68;47;NNE;8;66%;27%;6
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;65;49;ENE;11;70%;27%;5
Massena;Mostly sunny, cooler;65;41;ENE;8;49%;4%;5
Montauk;Clouds and sun;74;62;ENE;8;66%;15%;4
Montgomery;Partly sunny;71;50;NNE;8;58%;6%;4
Monticello;Mostly sunny;67;48;NNE;7;60%;8%;6
New York;Clouds and sun;74;61;NNE;8;52%;29%;4
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;76;63;NE;13;61%;39%;4
New York Lga;Clouds and sunshine;76;63;NNE;12;50%;30%;4
Newburgh;Partly sunny;70;51;N;7;59%;5%;4
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;67;52;ENE;11;59%;1%;4
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;41;NNE;8;55%;3%;5
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny, cool;66;47;NNE;7;60%;5%;6
Plattsburgh;Sunny, but cooler;63;39;NNE;10;48%;4%;5
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;72;51;N;7;55%;0%;4
Rochester;Sunshine, but cooler;66;49;ENE;11;61%;6%;5
Rome;Sunny and pleasant;69;47;NE;7;59%;2%;5
Saranac Lake;Sunny and cooler;59;31;NE;6;55%;2%;5
Shirley;Clouds and sun;72;59;ENE;7;64%;25%;4
Syracuse;Sunshine, pleasant;68;48;NE;9;63%;3%;5
Watertown;Cooler with sunshine;66;42;NE;11;49%;2%;5
Wellsville;Sunshine and cool;66;48;NE;7;64%;27%;6
Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun;74;57;E;10;61%;24%;4
White Plains;Partly sunny;72;57;NE;9;57%;18%;4
