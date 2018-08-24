NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, August 26, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Areas of morning fog;82;60;SSE;5;58%;55%;7
Binghamton;Fog in the morning;76;61;S;8;61%;27%;7
Buffalo;A t-storm in spots;80;70;S;16;62%;74%;4
Central Park;Mostly sunny, nice;80;66;S;4;55%;4%;7
Dansville;Partly sunny;82;67;S;9;56%;66%;6
Dunkirk;A t-storm in spots;80;70;S;16;63%;74%;5
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;78;62;S;5;63%;9%;7
Elmira;Areas of morning fog;80;62;S;7;62%;25%;7
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;79;64;S;6;58%;6%;7
Fort Drum;Increasing clouds;81;67;S;11;61%;45%;4
Fulton;Partly sunny;81;66;S;7;55%;63%;7
Glens Falls;Partly sunny, nice;80;59;SSW;6;65%;7%;7
Islip;Mostly sunny;79;63;S;6;54%;6%;7
Ithaca;Fog in the morning;79;63;SSE;9;62%;76%;7
Jamestown;A t-storm in spots;77;64;S;12;68%;74%;5
Massena;An afternoon shower;83;66;S;8;57%;64%;6
Montauk;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;N;3;68%;10%;7
Montgomery;Areas of morning fog;81;59;SSW;5;61%;41%;7
Monticello;Fog in the morning;77;56;SSW;5;60%;41%;7
New York;Mostly sunny, nice;81;66;S;8;50%;4%;7
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, nice;79;66;S;8;62%;5%;7
New York Lga;Sunshine and nice;83;68;S;10;48%;5%;7
Newburgh;Areas of morning fog;81;60;S;5;62%;55%;7
Niagara Falls;A t-storm in spots;80;71;SSW;16;62%;70%;3
Ogdensburg;An afternoon shower;82;66;S;7;60%;73%;6
Penn (Yan);Clouds and sun;80;66;S;10;59%;30%;7
Plattsburgh;Inc. clouds;83;61;S;8;60%;28%;6
Poughkeepsie;Fog in the morning;81;60;S;4;57%;56%;7
Rochester;Partly sunny;82;69;S;8;60%;66%;6
Rome;Clouds and sun;81;64;ESE;8;62%;27%;7
Saranac Lake;Inc. clouds;77;55;S;7;60%;28%;7
Shirley;Mostly sunny;79;61;S;5;58%;7%;7
Syracuse;Partly sunny;81;67;S;9;62%;67%;7
Watertown;Increasing clouds;81;68;S;10;59%;60%;7
Wellsville;Clouds and sun;79;64;S;8;58%;59%;6
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;79;57;S;5;59%;7%;7
White Plains;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;S;5;57%;5%;7
