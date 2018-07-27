NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Spotty showers;82;61;WNW;5;76%;64%;7
Binghamton;A passing shower;75;56;WNW;6;76%;61%;8
Buffalo;A passing shower;74;60;W;12;67%;63%;7
Central Park;Partly sunny;86;70;W;9;71%;31%;9
Dansville;Spotty showers;79;58;WSW;8;60%;68%;9
Dunkirk;A shower in the a.m.;74;59;W;10;68%;61%;9
East Hampton;A shower or t-storm;80;68;SW;6;86%;73%;7
Elmira;Some sun, a shower;79;55;W;6;70%;50%;7
Farmingdale;A shower or two;83;69;WSW;9;76%;70%;8
Fort Drum;Showers;77;58;SW;9;76%;71%;5
Fulton;Showers;78;61;WSW;7;62%;73%;8
Glens Falls;Spotty showers;82;58;W;6;73%;64%;7
Islip;Showers around;83;69;W;8;74%;83%;6
Ithaca;A passing shower;77;55;W;6;74%;63%;7
Jamestown;Some sun, a shower;71;55;W;10;74%;60%;10
Massena;Spotty showers;79;58;SW;7;76%;71%;8
Montauk;A shower or t-storm;80;69;SW;4;87%;73%;7
Montgomery;Some sunshine;85;61;W;5;71%;33%;9
Monticello;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;NW;5;74%;32%;9
New York;Clouds and sunshine;86;70;NW;11;69%;30%;8
New York Jfk;A morning shower;83;71;WSW;10;79%;47%;8
New York Lga;A quick a.m. shower;87;72;WSW;12;63%;50%;8
Newburgh;Partly sunny;84;63;WNW;5;77%;33%;9
Niagara Falls;Spotty showers;76;58;W;9;71%;62%;6
Ogdensburg;Spotty showers;77;58;SW;6;72%;66%;5
Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;76;60;WSW;6;68%;67%;9
Plattsburgh;Spotty showers;79;60;WSW;5;70%;65%;6
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;84;63;SW;4;69%;33%;9
Rochester;Spotty showers;77;60;WSW;9;72%;70%;6
Rome;Spotty showers;79;59;W;6;73%;69%;8
Saranac Lake;Spotty showers;74;52;SW;6;73%;75%;5
Shirley;A shower or t-storm;83;68;WSW;7;78%;70%;9
Syracuse;Spotty showers;78;59;W;7;79%;70%;9
Watertown;Spotty showers;76;58;WSW;8;77%;76%;8
Wellsville;A passing shower;75;57;W;8;69%;59%;9
Westhampton Beach;A shower or t-storm;82;65;WSW;7;75%;69%;8
White Plains;A morning shower;83;66;WSW;6;75%;58%;6
_____
