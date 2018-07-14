NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny, humid;88;67;E;4;65%;27%;6
Binghamton;Decreasing clouds;82;66;S;4;76%;27%;6
Buffalo;Partly sunny;85;72;SSE;6;67%;30%;10
Central Park;A t-storm in spots;88;76;S;2;65%;52%;8
Dansville;Decreasing clouds;89;68;SSW;4;61%;31%;9
Dunkirk;Clearing, a t-storm;84;71;SSE;6;74%;58%;7
East Hampton;Decreasing clouds;81;71;S;6;75%;40%;7
Elmira;Clearing, a t-storm;88;64;N;4;73%;57%;5
Farmingdale;Humid with some sun;86;70;SSW;8;63%;39%;9
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny, humid;87;66;SSW;5;67%;28%;9
Fulton;Clouds and sun;87;63;SE;4;59%;30%;10
Glens Falls;A t-storm in spots;86;61;E;3;70%;41%;10
Islip;Humid with some sun;84;71;SSW;8;66%;39%;10
Ithaca;Decreasing clouds;85;65;SSE;4;73%;27%;6
Jamestown;Clearing, a t-storm;82;68;S;4;76%;57%;6
Massena;Mostly sunny, humid;88;62;SSW;4;66%;9%;9
Montauk;Decreasing clouds;81;69;SW;4;78%;40%;7
Montgomery;A t-storm in spots;88;64;N;4;72%;47%;7
Monticello;A t-storm in spots;83;65;NW;5;74%;46%;6
New York;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SW;6;62%;52%;8
New York Jfk;A t-storm in spots;86;72;SSW;9;69%;54%;7
New York Lga;A t-storm in spots;90;78;S;8;59%;52%;8
Newburgh;Decreasing clouds;86;69;SW;5;72%;31%;6
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;86;71;SSE;5;67%;26%;10
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;88;65;SSE;5;63%;10%;9
Penn (Yan);Decreasing clouds;85;69;WNW;4;67%;30%;9
Plattsburgh;A t-storm in spots;84;59;WSW;5;73%;42%;9
Poughkeepsie;Decreasing clouds;88;65;SSW;3;67%;33%;6
Rochester;Partly sunny;87;69;S;6;66%;31%;9
Rome;Clouds and sun;88;65;W;4;67%;30%;9
Saranac Lake;A t-storm in spots;82;51;ESE;4;67%;42%;10
Shirley;Partly sunny, humid;84;70;SSW;7;68%;40%;9
Syracuse;A shower in the a.m.;87;66;WSW;5;71%;59%;10
Watertown;Mostly sunny, humid;85;60;S;6;68%;11%;9
Wellsville;Clearing, a t-storm;84;68;ESE;5;69%;58%;6
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, humid;84;65;SW;8;67%;40%;6
White Plains;Humid with some sun;86;68;SW;5;66%;34%;7
_____
