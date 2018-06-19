NY Forecast
Updated 12:04 pm, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
NY Forecast for Thursday, June 21, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partial sunshine;81;55;SW;5;44%;4%;10
Binghamton;Inc. clouds;72;53;WNW;5;57%;23%;11
Buffalo;Partly sunny;76;58;SW;5;48%;16%;9
Central Park;Inc. clouds;82;65;SE;1;47%;89%;11
Dansville;Clouds and sun;78;55;W;4;46%;18%;9
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;71;56;SSE;6;56%;24%;7
East Hampton;Partly sunny;74;62;SSW;6;66%;69%;8
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;75;50;NNW;4;60%;24%;6
Farmingdale;Inc. clouds;79;65;SSE;7;55%;87%;10
Fort Drum;Sunny and nice;77;52;WSW;8;49%;13%;10
Fulton;Nice with some sun;79;53;NW;4;48%;6%;10
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;81;54;NW;6;50%;5%;10
Islip;Inc. clouds;78;65;S;8;54%;78%;10
Ithaca;Partly sunny;76;52;ESE;4;56%;25%;9
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;69;53;N;4;68%;28%;4
Massena;Sunny and pleasant;81;50;NNW;9;55%;27%;10
Montauk;Clouds and sun;75;62;SW;4;67%;62%;8
Montgomery;Inc. clouds;79;59;SW;4;54%;34%;10
Monticello;Inc. clouds;74;54;WNW;5;54%;26%;10
New York;Inc. clouds;82;65;E;6;45%;89%;11
New York Jfk;Inc. clouds;78;67;S;9;57%;89%;10
New York Lga;Inc. clouds;82;67;SSE;7;43%;91%;11
Newburgh;Inc. clouds;79;58;WSW;5;50%;33%;10
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;77;59;WSW;5;48%;10%;9
Ogdensburg;Plenty of sunshine;79;50;N;8;51%;20%;10
Penn (Yan);Sun and clouds;79;56;WNW;3;47%;16%;10
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;82;52;NW;6;49%;35%;10
Poughkeepsie;Inc. clouds;79;57;SSW;4;49%;24%;10
Rochester;Clouds and sun;80;59;SW;6;47%;12%;10
Rome;Nice with some sun;78;54;N;4;54%;8%;10
Saranac Lake;Sunny and warmer;76;45;WNW;6;51%;20%;10
Shirley;Partly sunny;78;63;SSW;8;58%;76%;8
Syracuse;Partly sunny;79;55;SW;5;53%;11%;10
Watertown;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;WNW;8;54%;15%;10
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;71;53;NW;5;51%;29%;4
Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun;76;61;SSW;6;61%;70%;8
White Plains;Inc. clouds;81;63;SSW;5;46%;76%;10
