NY Forecast
Updated 8:02 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018
NY Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Spotty showers;65;49;NW;8;64%;83%;3
Binghamton;Spotty showers;61;47;NW;14;70%;65%;6
Buffalo;Showers;63;52;NNW;15;63%;73%;4
Central Park;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;N;16;55%;82%;10
Dansville;Showers;66;49;NW;14;59%;73%;3
Dunkirk;Showers;64;51;NNW;14;62%;70%;4
East Hampton;A p.m. t-storm;68;55;NW;15;66%;80%;10
Elmira;Spotty showers;68;48;NNW;14;67%;73%;3
Farmingdale;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;NNW;14;60%;80%;10
Fort Drum;Spotty showers;62;48;NNW;10;64%;70%;4
Fulton;Showers;63;48;W;9;63%;73%;3
Glens Falls;Spotty showers;64;49;N;7;66%;82%;3
Islip;A p.m. t-storm;71;56;N;14;54%;80%;10
Ithaca;Showers;63;46;NW;15;73%;67%;3
Jamestown;Showers possible;61;47;NNW;13;70%;66%;4
Massena;Spotty showers;63;48;WNW;8;71%;70%;3
Montauk;A p.m. t-storm;67;55;WNW;15;77%;80%;10
Montgomery;Spotty showers;70;48;NW;14;64%;87%;8
Monticello;Spotty showers;64;46;NW;14;69%;85%;7
New York;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;N;16;50%;82%;10
New York Jfk;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;N;14;60%;80%;10
New York Lga;A p.m. t-storm;76;59;N;16;53%;82%;10
Newburgh;Spotty showers;70;49;N;14;62%;84%;7
Niagara Falls;Spotty showers;66;53;NNW;9;60%;74%;2
Ogdensburg;Spotty showers;62;48;NW;6;68%;71%;3
Penn (Yan);Showers;65;50;NW;14;61%;73%;3
Plattsburgh;Rain and drizzle;62;48;NW;6;68%;81%;3
Poughkeepsie;Spotty showers;70;48;NNW;14;63%;86%;6
Rochester;Showers;66;53;NW;9;59%;70%;3
Rome;Spotty showers;62;50;WNW;9;66%;70%;3
Saranac Lake;Spotty showers;57;45;N;7;73%;83%;3
Shirley;A p.m. t-storm;71;54;NNW;13;59%;80%;10
Syracuse;Showers;63;49;W;10;70%;73%;3
Watertown;Spotty showers;62;49;E;10;69%;70%;4
Wellsville;Showers;63;47;NW;14;64%;64%;3
Westhampton Beach;A p.m. t-storm;70;53;NW;14;65%;80%;10
White Plains;A shower or t-storm;73;54;N;15;59%;82%;9
_____
