NY Forecast for Sunday, June 3, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Clouds breaking;79;55;N;10;68%;10%;9

Binghamton;Not as warm;71;55;N;9;78%;25%;6

Buffalo;Turning sunny;73;60;E;12;61%;11%;8

Central Park;Showers and t-storms;84;62;ESE;3;71%;82%;4

Dansville;Cooler;73;56;NNE;8;65%;7%;6

Dunkirk;Not as warm;72;58;E;9;71%;12%;9

East Hampton;Showers and t-storms;75;56;ENE;6;83%;70%;4

Elmira;Cooler;74;56;N;9;72%;11%;6

Farmingdale;Showers and t-storms;83;57;E;7;74%;76%;4

Fort Drum;Turning sunny;77;53;ENE;13;55%;7%;9

Fulton;Not as warm;76;56;NNE;11;60%;9%;9

Glens Falls;Clouds, then sun;76;49;N;12;59%;3%;9

Islip;Showers and t-storms;82;59;E;7;69%;84%;5

Ithaca;Cooler;72;54;NW;10;78%;11%;6

Jamestown;Some sun returning;70;56;ENE;9;75%;11%;6

Massena;Not as warm;76;47;ENE;10;52%;2%;9

Montauk;Spotty showers;73;56;E;4;87%;67%;5

Montgomery;Spotty showers;83;58;NE;8;70%;72%;5

Monticello;Spotty showers;79;56;NE;8;73%;70%;6

New York;Showers and t-storms;84;62;E;7;70%;82%;4

New York Jfk;Showers and t-storms;81;58;E;9;79%;83%;4

New York Lga;Showers and t-storms;85;62;E;9;65%;82%;4

Newburgh;Showers;82;59;NNE;8;74%;84%;5

Niagara Falls;Turning sunny;74;58;ENE;11;60%;9%;7

Ogdensburg;Not as warm;76;49;ENE;10;55%;4%;9

Penn (Yan);Not as warm;71;56;NNW;8;67%;7%;7

Plattsburgh;Not as warm;73;46;N;15;54%;0%;9

Poughkeepsie;Spotty showers;82;58;NNE;8;66%;81%;9

Rochester;Not as warm;73;56;ENE;10;65%;11%;9

Rome;Rain and drizzle;81;55;NE;9;63%;54%;9

Saranac Lake;Clouds, then sun;72;37;NE;9;58%;0%;9

Shirley;Showers and t-storms;83;57;E;7;74%;84%;5

Syracuse;Not as warm;78;57;NNE;9;67%;8%;7

Watertown;Clearing;77;49;ENE;12;57%;8%;9

Wellsville;Not as warm;72;57;NE;7;72%;9%;6

Westhampton Beach;Showers and t-storms;81;55;E;6;77%;82%;5

White Plains;Spotty showers;82;58;E;9;72%;74%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather