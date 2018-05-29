NY Forecast
Updated 8:03 pm, Monday, May 28, 2018
NY Forecast for Wednesday, May 30, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;85;56;N;7;55%;5%;10
Binghamton;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;ENE;5;61%;8%;10
Buffalo;Mostly sunny, nice;82;65;E;10;60%;19%;10
Central Park;Warmer;87;66;NNE;0;62%;5%;9
Dansville;Mostly sunny;86;64;ESE;7;56%;23%;10
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, nice;82;66;E;8;62%;28%;10
East Hampton;Warmer;74;57;ESE;6;80%;1%;9
Elmira;Partly sunny, warm;88;64;N;5;62%;20%;10
Farmingdale;Warmer;81;62;ESE;6;71%;2%;9
Fort Drum;Sunny and delightful;82;62;E;9;52%;3%;10
Fulton;Sunny and pleasant;83;61;ENE;7;59%;3%;10
Glens Falls;Sunshine, pleasant;81;51;N;8;55%;4%;10
Islip;Warmer;80;61;SE;6;69%;1%;9
Ithaca;Sunshine and nice;84;63;ENE;6;66%;11%;10
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;85;65;E;6;58%;29%;10
Massena;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;ESE;8;57%;2%;9
Montauk;Warmer;73;57;N;4;81%;0%;9
Montgomery;Clouds breaking;88;61;NE;5;61%;25%;9
Monticello;Showers around;84;60;NE;5;62%;62%;9
New York;Warmer;87;66;E;5;58%;5%;9
New York Jfk;Warmer;79;63;E;8;74%;4%;9
New York Lga;Warmer;87;67;NNE;6;59%;5%;9
Newburgh;Warmer;88;63;NNE;6;61%;25%;9
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny, warm;83;63;E;11;59%;7%;10
Ogdensburg;Sunny and nice;78;53;E;8;57%;3%;9
Penn (Yan);Sunlit and pleasant;84;64;NW;5;58%;16%;10
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;76;49;N;10;56%;4%;9
Poughkeepsie;Warmer;88;61;NNE;4;57%;4%;9
Rochester;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;E;9;60%;8%;10
Rome;Nice with sunshine;86;58;E;5;57%;4%;10
Saranac Lake;Sunlit and nice;77;40;E;6;54%;4%;10
Shirley;Warmer;81;59;SE;6;70%;1%;9
Syracuse;Nice with sunshine;86;62;E;6;63%;4%;10
Watertown;Sunny and nice;81;54;ENE;9;58%;3%;9
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;86;66;ENE;5;54%;27%;10
Westhampton Beach;Warmer;79;57;N;6;70%;1%;9
White Plains;Warmer;86;60;NNE;5;63%;4%;9
