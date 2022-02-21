Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, February 21, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;31;SSE;4;53%

Binghamton;Clear;28;S;5;46%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;40;WSW;5;57%

Central Park;Clear;33;WSW;9;56%

Dansville;Cloudy;41;ESE;7;37%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;43;SW;9;53%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;35;WSW;8;68%

Elmira;Mostly clear;21;Calm;0;77%

Farmingdale;Clear;34;WSW;9;56%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;42;SW;14;43%

Fulton;Cloudy;41;SSW;8;39%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;28;SW;7;50%

Islip;Clear;38;SW;5;50%

Ithaca;Cloudy;35;S;14;43%

Jamestown;Cloudy;42;SW;7;39%

Massena;Cloudy;42;SW;16;37%

Montauk;Mostly clear;38;WSW;8;64%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;28;SW;9;60%

Monticello;Mostly clear;17;W;2;81%

New York;Clear;36;SSW;8;55%

New York Jfk;Clear;32;SW;13;63%

New York Lga;Clear;34;SW;10;51%

Newburgh;Clear;23;SW;5;73%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;39;WSW;6;64%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;41;SW;14;52%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;36;SSW;13;42%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;32;SSE;12;49%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;25;Calm;0;65%

Rochester;Cloudy;42;SW;9;41%

Rome;Cloudy;37;SSE;7;45%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;35;SW;9;49%

Shirley;Clear;37;SW;8;59%

Syracuse;Cloudy;43;SSW;15;33%

Watertown;Cloudy;42;SW;14;39%

Wellsville;Cloudy;40;SW;9;34%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;35;SW;9;69%

White Plains;Mostly clear;30;N;3;60%

_____

