NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, January 12, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Partly cloudy;8;S;3;67% Binghamton;Mostly clear;10;S;9;69% Buffalo;Clear;22;SSW;9;57% Central Park;Clear;21;N;5;43% Dansville;Clear;25;ESE;10;35% Dunkirk;Clear;21;SSW;14;50% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;4;Calm;0;76% Elmira;Clear;18;S;3;59% Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;15;ESE;5;64% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;8;SE;14;64% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;12;SE;6;63% Glens Falls;Cloudy;4;S;6;69% Islip;Partly cloudy;18;NE;1;53% Ithaca;Partly cloudy;14;SSE;17;67% Jamestown;Clear;19;SSW;18;59% Massena;Cloudy;7;ENE;6;60% Montauk;Clear;17;SW;3;59% Montgomery;Partly cloudy;7;Calm;0;79% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;2;NNW;1;87% New York;Clear;24;SSW;6;46% New York Jfk;Clear;18;SSW;3;54% New York Lga;Clear;21;S;8;39% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;12;SW;1;67% Niagara Falls;Clear;28;SSW;10;45% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;14;S;10;57% Penn (Yan);Clear;22;SSW;14;47% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;4;S;5;63% Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;10;SE;3;66% Rochester;Clear;23;SW;16;43% Rome;Clear;9;E;10;66% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;1;WSW;3;79% Shirley;Mostly cloudy;11;Calm;0;73% Syracuse;Clear;17;ESE;9;56% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;16;S;9;51% Wellsville;Clear;20;SW;10;39% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;5;Calm;0;79% White Plains;Clear;12;Calm;0;63%