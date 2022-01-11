Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 11, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;15;WNW;6;49%

Binghamton;Snow;9;NW;18;83%

Buffalo;Cloudy;13;NW;6;61%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;21;WNW;9;77%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;13;NW;13;53%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;15;NW;12;59%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;25;NNW;16;47%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;12;W;5;69%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;22;NW;12;74%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;-2;N;16;54%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;9;WNW;21;58%

Glens Falls;Clear;9;ENE;7;79%

Islip;Cloudy;23;WNW;7;40%

Ithaca;Cloudy;9;NW;16;85%

Jamestown;Cloudy;9;WNW;18;76%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;-5;N;12;51%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;27;WNW;16;44%

Montgomery;Clear;17;NW;9;51%

Monticello;Cloudy;12;WNW;6;72%

New York;Mostly clear;24;SSW;5;46%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;22;WNW;20;68%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;23;WNW;17;71%

Newburgh;Clear;19;NW;5;56%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;10;NNW;8;71%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;-4;NNW;13;71%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;9;NW;14;73%

Plattsburgh;Clear;0;NNW;18;59%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;20;WNW;10;45%

Rochester;Cloudy;8;N;15;75%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;9;WNW;16;76%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;-8;NNW;8;74%

Shirley;Cloudy;26;W;16;52%

Syracuse;Cloudy;12;NW;15;67%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;2;N;17;63%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;6;NNW;15;72%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;24;NW;17;62%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;21;WNW;20;54%

_____

