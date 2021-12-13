NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, December 13, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;34;S;2;66% Binghamton;Cloudy;32;WSW;10;58% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;9;45% Central Park;Clear;42;SW;8;36% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;41;S;7;42% Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;42;SW;11;42% East Hampton;Clear;34;Calm;0;56% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;35;WSW;9;56% Farmingdale;Clear;39;SSW;6;44% Fort Drum;Cloudy;39;SW;18;56% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;38;SSW;8;52% Glens Falls;Clear;33;SSW;10;58% Islip;Clear;40;SW;3;52% Ithaca;Cloudy;35;SSW;7;51% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;14;61% Massena;Mostly cloudy;42;SW;18;57% Montauk;Clear;42;SW;7;57% Montgomery;Clear;32;SSW;5;58% Monticello;Mostly clear;25;WSW;4;84% New York;Clear;42;SSW;8;41% New York Jfk;Clear;41;WSW;15;52% New York Lga;Clear;43;SW;10;35% Newburgh;Clear;34;Calm;0;55% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;43;SW;12;48% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;43;SW;16;60% Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;39;SW;12;46% Plattsburgh;Clear;42;N;7;44% Poughkeepsie;Clear;30;Calm;0;69% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;21;46% Rome;Mostly cloudy;24;ESE;3;91% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;33;SW;12;58% Shirley;Mostly clear;40;SSW;6;44% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;14;42% Watertown;Cloudy;42;SW;16;57% Wellsville;Clear;35;WSW;14;45% Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;22;Calm;0;84% White Plains;Clear;38;W;5;42% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather