NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Thursday, December 2, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Snow;38;SE;4;74% Binghamton;Showers;35;SSW;7;95% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;6;67% Central Park;Showers;46;SSE;2;85% Dansville;Cloudy;41;SE;9;82% Dunkirk;Cloudy;43;SSW;10;77% East Hampton;Showers;44;SSE;3;85% Elmira;Cloudy;39;ENE;3;88% Farmingdale;Cloudy;43;SSE;7;88% Fort Drum;Rain;34;SE;12;80% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;37;N;6;88% Glens Falls;Flurries;30;Calm;0;88% Islip;Cloudy;45;SSE;4;78% Ithaca;Cloudy;37;SSE;15;86% Jamestown;Fog;35;S;7;100% Massena;Snow;31;ENE;5;78% Montauk;Rain;49;SSW;7;70% Montgomery;Rain;34;NE;3;96% Monticello;Flurries;34;SE;3;97% New York;Showers;50;SSW;2;76% New York Jfk;Cloudy;46;S;8;88% New York Lga;Showers;47;S;3;76% Newburgh;Rain;41;S;6;80% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;42;SSW;7;79% Ogdensburg;Snow;37;S;9;69% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;39;S;12;82% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;27;S;3;81% Poughkeepsie;Rain;40;S;3;79% Rochester;Cloudy;42;SW;5;76% Rome;Snow;34;E;8;96% Saranac Lake;Flurries;23;Calm;0;92% Shirley;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;76% Syracuse;Cloudy;40;E;5;89% Watertown;Cloudy;38;SSE;14;79% Wellsville;Cloudy;36;S;6;100% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;79% White Plains;Showers;41;ESE;3;82% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather