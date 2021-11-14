Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, November 14, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;35;SW;2;90%

Binghamton;Flurries;35;W;9;84%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;40;W;5;70%

Central Park;Clear;40;Calm;0;70%

Dansville;Cloudy;39;SW;3;82%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;40;SW;9;71%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;43;WNW;7;66%

Elmira;Showers;39;WSW;7;82%

Farmingdale;Clear;40;W;8;67%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;38;W;8;77%

Fulton;Showers;38;W;14;89%

Glens Falls;Showers;33;SSE;3;88%

Islip;Clear;40;W;3;67%

Ithaca;Cloudy;37;SSW;6;85%

Jamestown;Cloudy;32;WSW;16;93%

Massena;Cloudy;37;SSW;10;85%

Montauk;Clear;46;W;17;65%

Montgomery;Clear;29;WSW;3;92%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;32;W;4;96%

New York;Clear;42;SSW;7;64%

New York Jfk;Clear;41;W;13;67%

New York Lga;Clear;43;W;15;57%

Newburgh;Clear;36;SW;2;85%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;39;W;6;73%

Ogdensburg;Clear;37;SW;9;80%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;39;SW;8;79%

Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;34;N;3;85%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;36;WSW;9;78%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;12;85%

Rome;Cloudy;41;W;12;79%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;35;WSW;7;92%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;39;W;6;66%

Syracuse;Showers;42;WSW;20;76%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;41;W;10;73%

Wellsville;Cloudy;33;WSW;9;91%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;36;W;7;78%

White Plains;Clear;37;W;9;72%

