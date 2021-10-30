NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 30, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;45;E;2;92% Binghamton;Cloudy;43;E;14;96% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;48;ENE;5;86% Central Park;Showers;54;Calm;23;96% Dansville;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;97% Dunkirk;Showers;49;NE;5;84% East Hampton;Cloudy;54;E;13;95% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;47;NE;10;89% Farmingdale;Cloudy;56;E;23;89% Fort Drum;Rain;46;ESE;7;65% Fulton;Showers;45;E;8;81% Glens Falls;Rain;43;SSW;3;85% Islip;Cloudy;57;E;9;88% Ithaca;Cloudy;44;ENE;6;95% Jamestown;Cloudy;45;E;7;93% Massena;Mostly cloudy;45;E;8;68% Montauk;Showers;54;E;10;92% Montgomery;Showers;45;NE;13;96% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;43;ENE;11;98% New York;Showers;57;NNW;2;93% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;57;E;21;93% New York Lga;Cloudy;57;E;26;83% Newburgh;Cloudy;46;E;14;93% Niagara Falls;Showers;48;ENE;6;87% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;43;E;7;81% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;45;N;5;92% Plattsburgh;Clear;31;Calm;0;96% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;48;NE;10;86% Rochester;Showers;45;E;12;92% Rome;Showers;43;E;17;88% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;44;NE;3;59% Shirley;Cloudy;55;N;7;89% Syracuse;Cloudy;45;E;12;92% Watertown;Rain;44;NNE;12;88% Wellsville;Showers;41;E;6;100% Westhampton Beach;Showers;55;E;15;92% White Plains;Cloudy;51;E;15;96% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather