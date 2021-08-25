Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 25, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;66;WNW;1;92%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;68;S;3;78%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;75;S;2;75%

Central Park;Clear;78;Calm;0;63%

Dansville;Partly cloudy;69;SE;9;96%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;72;S;4;83%

East Hampton;Clear;68;Calm;0;98%

Elmira;Showers;65;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Clear;75;NNW;3;84%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;66;SSE;9;81%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Clear;73;WNW;1;82%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;66;E;6;93%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;69;S;3;89%

Massena;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;86%

Montauk;Clear;74;S;3;87%

Montgomery;Clear;64;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Clear;58;WNW;2;98%

New York;Clear;78;Calm;0;63%

New York Jfk;Clear;76;Calm;0;81%

New York Lga;Clear;80;NW;6;59%

Newburgh;Clear;66;N;1;94%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;72;SSW;2;87%

Ogdensburg;Clear;64;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;70;SW;3;96%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;78%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;68;Calm;0;96%

Rochester;Mostly clear;70;SW;2;87%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;65;ESE;5;84%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Clear;73;Calm;0;90%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;70;ESE;5;89%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;78%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;65;ESE;3;100%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;69;N;3;92%

White Plains;Clear;71;NW;6;80%

