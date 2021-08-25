NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 25, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly clear;66;WNW;1;92% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;68;S;3;78% Buffalo;Mostly clear;75;S;2;75% Central Park;Clear;78;Calm;0;63% Dansville;Partly cloudy;69;SE;9;96% Dunkirk;Mostly clear;72;S;4;83% East Hampton;Clear;68;Calm;0;98% Elmira;Showers;65;Calm;0;93% Farmingdale;Clear;75;NNW;3;84% Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;66;SSE;9;81% Fulton;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;93% Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100% Islip;Clear;73;WNW;1;82% Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;66;E;6;93% Jamestown;Mostly clear;69;S;3;89% Massena;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;86% Montauk;Clear;74;S;3;87% Montgomery;Clear;64;Calm;0;96% Monticello;Clear;58;WNW;2;98% New York;Clear;78;Calm;0;63% New York Jfk;Clear;76;Calm;0;81% New York Lga;Clear;80;NW;6;59% Newburgh;Clear;66;N;1;94% Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;72;SSW;2;87% Ogdensburg;Clear;64;Calm;0;93% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;70;SW;3;96% Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;78% Poughkeepsie;Clear;68;Calm;0;96% Rochester;Mostly clear;70;SW;2;87% Rome;Mostly cloudy;65;ESE;5;84% Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;100% Shirley;Clear;73;Calm;0;90% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;70;ESE;5;89% Watertown;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;78% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;65;ESE;3;100% Westhampton Beach;Clear;69;N;3;92% White Plains;Clear;71;NW;6;80% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather