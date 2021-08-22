Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 22, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;73;NE;1;91%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;68;SE;5;96%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;73;S;1;81%

Central Park;Cloudy;75;ENE;12;93%

Dansville;Mostly clear;69;SE;5;92%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;68;SSW;3;93%

East Hampton;Showers;72;ENE;13;97%

Elmira;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;76;NE;13;91%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;71;SE;7;88%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;72;W;1;98%

Islip;Cloudy;75;NE;4;89%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%

Jamestown;Fog;63;NE;2;100%

Massena;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;8;98%

Montgomery;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;68;NNW;1;98%

New York;Cloudy;75;ENE;12;93%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;76;NNE;10;97%

New York Lga;Cloudy;76;NE;15;90%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;1;95%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;71;S;2;84%

Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;2;98%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Mostly clear;70;SW;1;93%

Rome;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;87%

Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;96%

Shirley;Cloudy;76;N;7;90%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;71;E;3;96%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Wellsville;Showers;63;Calm;0;100%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;74;NE;13;100%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;74;NE;6;93%

_____

