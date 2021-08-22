NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 22, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly clear;73;NE;1;91% Binghamton;Mostly clear;68;SE;5;96% Buffalo;Mostly clear;73;S;1;81% Central Park;Cloudy;75;ENE;12;93% Dansville;Mostly clear;69;SE;5;92% Dunkirk;Mostly clear;68;SSW;3;93% East Hampton;Showers;72;ENE;13;97% Elmira;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;93% Farmingdale;Cloudy;76;NE;13;91% Fort Drum;Mostly clear;71;SE;7;88% Fulton;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;93% Glens Falls;Mostly clear;72;W;1;98% Islip;Cloudy;75;NE;4;89% Ithaca;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96% Jamestown;Fog;63;NE;2;100% Massena;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;8;98% Montgomery;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;100% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;68;NNW;1;98% New York;Cloudy;75;ENE;12;93% New York Jfk;Cloudy;76;NNE;10;97% New York Lga;Cloudy;76;NE;15;90% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;1;95% Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;71;S;2;84% Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;2;98% Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;93% Rochester;Mostly clear;70;SW;1;93% Rome;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;87% Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;96% Shirley;Cloudy;76;N;7;90% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;71;E;3;96% Watertown;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93% Wellsville;Showers;63;Calm;0;100% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;74;NE;13;100% White Plains;Mostly cloudy;74;NE;6;93% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather