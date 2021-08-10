Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 10, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;71;SE;2;86%

Binghamton;Clear;70;SSE;7;83%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;4;66%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;78%

Dansville;Partly cloudy;73;SE;6;87%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;79;S;6;67%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;97%

Elmira;Mostly clear;69;WSW;2;88%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;86%

Fort Drum;Clear;73;SE;14;80%

Fulton;Mostly clear;73;S;3;80%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;67;SSW;1;95%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;70;ESE;1;93%

Ithaca;Mostly clear;72;SE;8;83%

Jamestown;Partly cloudy;72;SSW;4;81%

Massena;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;96%

Montauk;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;66;NE;1;96%

New York;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;78%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;96%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;74;S;3;73%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;69;N;1;93%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;77;SSE;4;71%

Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;88%

Penn (Yan);Clear;72;SSW;3;86%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;89%

Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%

Rochester;Mostly clear;76;SSE;2;74%

Rome;Mostly clear;74;E;7;73%

Saranac Lake;Clear;60;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Fog;68;Calm;0;93%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;5;75%

Watertown;Clear;75;SSE;5;70%

Wellsville;Clear;70;SSE;6;87%

Westhampton Beach;Fog;64;Calm;0;100%

White Plains;Fog;68;Calm;0;96%

