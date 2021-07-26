Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, July 26, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Fog;69;NE;1;95%

Binghamton;Clear;69;WSW;3;78%

Buffalo;Clear;71;SW;1;77%

Central Park;Thunderstorms;76;ENE;7;73%

Dansville;Clear;67;SE;7;84%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;69;SSW;3;83%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;6;95%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Thunderstorms;72;W;9;77%

Fort Drum;Clear;66;SSW;6;93%

Fulton;Clear;70;W;6;81%

Glens Falls;Fog;60;Calm;0;96%

Islip;Thunderstorms;72;WSW;3;97%

Ithaca;Clear;63;Calm;0;96%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;2;90%

Massena;Mostly clear;67;SSE;3;90%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;72;N;7;93%

Montgomery;Fog;65;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Mostly clear;61;NW;2;98%

New York;Cloudy;76;ENE;7;73%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;76;N;8;76%

New York Lga;Thunderstorms;74;NNE;7;81%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;68;NE;1;95%

Niagara Falls;Clear;71;WSW;2;73%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;69;WSW;4;82%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;68;NNE;5;78%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;96%

Rochester;Clear;68;WSW;3;82%

Rome;Clear;65;Calm;0;90%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;64;SW;6;96%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;5;84%

Syracuse;Clear;72;WSW;6;81%

Watertown;Clear;68;SW;5;87%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;86%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;8;93%

White Plains;Cloudy;70;N;5;87%

_____

