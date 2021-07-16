NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, July 16, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;74;S;2;87% Binghamton;Partly cloudy;72;SW;8;75% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;74;WSW;5;84% Central Park;Partly cloudy;81;N;3;68% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;75;N;5;73% Dunkirk;Showers;76;WSW;7;78% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;8;99% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;87% Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;78;WSW;5;84% Fort Drum;Rain;72;W;7;88% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;80;SW;7;61% Glens Falls;Cloudy;72;S;6;90% Islip;Partly cloudy;75;SSW;2;88% Ithaca;Cloudy;74;S;7;76% Jamestown;Cloudy;68;SW;14;93% Massena;Showers;72;SW;15;87% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;7;100% Montgomery;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;96% Monticello;Partly cloudy;67;WSW;2;94% New York;Partly cloudy;81;N;3;68% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;78;SW;10;86% New York Lga;Partly cloudy;83;SW;10;64% Newburgh;Mostly clear;73;NW;1;88% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;71;WSW;5;83% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;72;SSW;9;93% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;75;SW;6;73% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;9;76% Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90% Rochester;Cloudy;74;WSW;4;77% Rome;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;80% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;73;SSW;12;75% Shirley;Mostly clear;76;S;6;87% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;13;57% Watertown;Cloudy;75;W;9;78% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;8;89% Westhampton Beach;Clear;74;SSW;5;96% White Plains;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;93% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather