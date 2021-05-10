NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, May 10, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Rain;46;N;1;93% Binghamton;Cloudy;39;N;9;93% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;42;WNW;1;92% Central Park;Cloudy;48;N;6;92% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;92% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;43;WNW;2;92% East Hampton;Rain;45;E;10;97% Elmira;Partly cloudy;42;N;3;100% Farmingdale;Cloudy;48;N;7;89% Fort Drum;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;93% Fulton;Showers;45;NNW;5;89% Glens Falls;Showers;46;NNW;3;88% Islip;Cloudy;50;E;4;85% Ithaca;Cloudy;41;E;2;100% Jamestown;Cloudy;37;N;5;100% Massena;Mostly cloudy;47;W;7;65% Montauk;Rain;46;E;7;92% Montgomery;Showers;44;NNE;8;95% Monticello;Showers;42;ENE;4;98% New York;Cloudy;48;N;6;92% New York Jfk;Cloudy;48;ENE;9;89% New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;48;ENE;10;86% Newburgh;Showers;45;E;9;100% Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;42;NW;2;88% Ogdensburg;Showers;46;NW;5;81% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;41;W;3;98% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;70% Poughkeepsie;Showers;46;NNE;5;92% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;96% Rome;Cloudy;45;NNE;5;85% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;95% Shirley;Cloudy;47;N;5;89% Syracuse;Cloudy;45;WNW;5;85% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;92% Wellsville;Showers;32;WNW;6;100% Westhampton Beach;Showers;46;E;8;95% White Plains;Cloudy;45;E;9;92% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather