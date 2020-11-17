NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;36;WSW;1;74%
Binghamton;Cloudy;32;WSW;6;75%
Buffalo;Cloudy;37;W;2;74%
Central Park;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;49%
Dansville;Showers;36;Calm;0;85%
Dunkirk;Rain;37;WNW;4;84%
East Hampton;Mostly clear;28;Calm;0;95%
Elmira;Flurries;37;Calm;0;66%
Farmingdale;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;75%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;36;WNW;6;63%
Fulton;Flurries;38;SW;7;62%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;34;SSW;6;72%
Islip;Partly cloudy;38;WNW;2;73%
Ithaca;Snow;34;WSW;6;86%
Jamestown;Flurries;32;W;2;93%
Massena;Cloudy;37;W;12;69%
Montauk;Mostly clear;49;WNW;10;45%
Montgomery;Clear;27;SW;5;92%
Monticello;Clear;26;WSW;2;90%
New York;Mostly clear;44;Calm;0;49%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;44;W;9;50%
New York Lga;Partly cloudy;48;W;10;37%
Newburgh;Clear;34;W;8;74%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;36;W;3;74%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;36;N;7;80%
Penn (Yan);Showers;36;WSW;3;92%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;3;65%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;37;WSW;9;66%
Rochester;Cloudy;35;SW;8;81%
Rome;Cloudy;37;W;6;64%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;31;WSW;9;78%
Shirley;Partly cloudy;34;Calm;0;75%
Syracuse;Flurries;39;WSW;8;59%
Watertown;Cloudy;39;W;10;56%
Wellsville;Cloudy;31;WSW;8;88%
Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;25;Calm;0;88%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;38;W;5;64%
_____
