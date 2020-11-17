NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 17, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;36;WSW;1;74%

Binghamton;Cloudy;32;WSW;6;75%

Buffalo;Cloudy;37;W;2;74%

Central Park;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;49%

Dansville;Showers;36;Calm;0;85%

Dunkirk;Rain;37;WNW;4;84%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;28;Calm;0;95%

Elmira;Flurries;37;Calm;0;66%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;75%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;36;WNW;6;63%

Fulton;Flurries;38;SW;7;62%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;34;SSW;6;72%

Islip;Partly cloudy;38;WNW;2;73%

Ithaca;Snow;34;WSW;6;86%

Jamestown;Flurries;32;W;2;93%

Massena;Cloudy;37;W;12;69%

Montauk;Mostly clear;49;WNW;10;45%

Montgomery;Clear;27;SW;5;92%

Monticello;Clear;26;WSW;2;90%

New York;Mostly clear;44;Calm;0;49%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;44;W;9;50%

New York Lga;Partly cloudy;48;W;10;37%

Newburgh;Clear;34;W;8;74%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;36;W;3;74%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;36;N;7;80%

Penn (Yan);Showers;36;WSW;3;92%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;3;65%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;37;WSW;9;66%

Rochester;Cloudy;35;SW;8;81%

Rome;Cloudy;37;W;6;64%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;31;WSW;9;78%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;34;Calm;0;75%

Syracuse;Flurries;39;WSW;8;59%

Watertown;Cloudy;39;W;10;56%

Wellsville;Cloudy;31;WSW;8;88%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;25;Calm;0;88%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;38;W;5;64%

