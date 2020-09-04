NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, September 4, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;64;SW;1;89%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;63;SW;5;93%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;3;65%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;72;WNW;3;93%

Dansville;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;78%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;5;72%

East Hampton;Cloudy;73;SW;5;98%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;63;W;5;96%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;75;WSW;5;90%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;64;WSW;3;93%

Fulton;Cloudy;69;WSW;7;72%

Glens Falls;Showers;55;Calm;0;99%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;75;WSW;2;92%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;66;SSW;8;86%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;9;90%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;10;86%

Montauk;Cloudy;73;N;5;90%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;66;SW;3;100%

Monticello;Clear;62;SW;3;97%

New York;Mostly cloudy;72;WNW;3;93%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;74;W;12;93%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;76;W;6;84%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;68;WSW;7;100%

Niagara Falls;Clear;65;NW;4;78%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;6;93%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;67;SW;10;81%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;100%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;89%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;66;WNW;6;96%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;63;E;6;83%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;62;SW;9;80%

Shirley;Cloudy;77;SW;8;87%

Syracuse;Showers;72;SSW;12;65%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;67;WSW;3;90%

Wellsville;Cloudy;64;SW;12;96%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;74;SW;8;100%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;69;W;3;92%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather