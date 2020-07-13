NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, July 13, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;72;WSW;1;81%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;64;W;7;96%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;68;WNW;2;91%
Central Park;Showers;75;N;5;68%
Dansville;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;81%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;67;WNW;4;82%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;6;79%
Elmira;Mostly clear;66;SW;5;100%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;79;W;3;66%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;68;NE;7;88%
Fulton;Mostly clear;69;WSW;6;80%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;75;WSW;2;77%
Ithaca;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%
Jamestown;Clear;63;W;7;86%
Massena;Showers;70;Calm;0;87%
Montauk;Cloudy;75;SW;6;75%
Montgomery;Cloudy;68;SSW;3;96%
Monticello;Cloudy;65;SW;2;96%
New York;Rain;75;N;5;68%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;79;WNW;8;59%
New York Lga;Showers;80;W;7;55%
Newburgh;Showers;70;W;9;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;68;NW;3;84%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%
Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;68;S;8;78%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;70;W;5;87%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;73;WSW;3;78%
Rochester;Mostly clear;68;W;6;87%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;90%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;62;WNW;1;94%
Shirley;Cloudy;78;SW;8;63%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;71;S;5;68%
Watertown;Showers;69;Calm;0;89%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;61;W;8;89%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;73;SW;3;86%
White Plains;Showers;73;SSW;3;73%
_____
