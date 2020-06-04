NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, June 4, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;62;N;1;88%

Binghamton;Showers;61;WSW;3;93%

Buffalo;Clear;59;SSW;3;91%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;2;93%

Dansville;Clear;61;Calm;0;96%

Dunkirk;Clear;63;SSW;3;77%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;96%

Elmira;Clear;59;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Clear;67;WSW;5;90%

Fort Drum;Fog;54;SW;3;100%

Fulton;Clear;58;W;3;90%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;92%

Islip;Mostly clear;64;SW;2;94%

Ithaca;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Clear;60;SW;7;89%

Massena;Fog;49;SW;3;96%

Montauk;Mostly clear;64;W;6;89%

Montgomery;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;60;W;2;98%

New York;Cloudy;67;WSW;1;93%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;7;96%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;72;W;3;81%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Clear;58;SSW;3;92%

Ogdensburg;Fog;59;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;64;S;6;86%

Plattsburgh;Fog;50;Calm;0;100%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;63;SE;3;93%

Rochester;Clear;62;WSW;6;93%

Rome;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;93%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;5;92%

Shirley;Mostly clear;64;WSW;3;86%

Syracuse;Clear;61;NW;5;86%

Watertown;Fog;53;S;3;96%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;62;W;7;86%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;96%

White Plains;Mostly clear;64;WNW;6;93%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather