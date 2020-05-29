NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, May 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;4;88%
Binghamton;Cloudy;70;SSW;7;87%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;3;83%
Central Park;Cloudy;67;S;2;93%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;5;86%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;72;S;4;81%
East Hampton;Showers;61;SSW;8;97%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;72;W;3;83%
Farmingdale;Fog;66;SSW;13;89%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;69;WSW;14;80%
Fulton;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;87%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;72;N;6;80%
Islip;Fog;63;SSW;4;93%
Ithaca;Cloudy;71;S;9;93%
Jamestown;Cloudy;66;SSW;7;89%
Massena;Cloudy;71;SW;21;78%
Montauk;Cloudy;62;SSW;8;96%
Montgomery;Cloudy;69;S;7;96%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;68;S;3;99%
New York;Cloudy;67;S;2;93%
New York Jfk;Fog;63;S;16;100%
New York Lga;Showers;65;S;7;93%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;70;N;6;100%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;67;SSW;4;93%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;68;SSW;12;88%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;70;SSW;6;78%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;72;S;13;81%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;70;SSE;6;88%
Rochester;Partly cloudy;68;SSW;6;83%
Rome;Cloudy;74;S;6;76%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;14;78%
Shirley;Showers;65;S;14;93%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;76;S;9;73%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;84%
Wellsville;Cloudy;67;S;7;81%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;63;S;12;100%
White Plains;Fog;64;S;6;100%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather