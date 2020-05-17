NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Sunday, May 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly sunny;71;SSE;3;51%
Binghamton;Partly sunny;67;S;8;52%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;70;ENE;7;46%
Central Park;Sunny;67;SE;6;38%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;12;49%
Dunkirk;Showers;72;SE;3;62%
East Hampton;Partly sunny;55;SE;9;65%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;72;S;10;51%
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;64;SE;14;51%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;42%
Fulton;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;46%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;3;53%
Islip;Mostly sunny;59;SE;5;71%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;72;N;7;45%
Jamestown;Showers;63;S;6;72%
Massena;Sunny;65;NE;13;43%
Montauk;Cloudy;58;N;5;61%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;6;56%
Monticello;Partly sunny;65;SSE;3;62%
New York;Sunny;67;SSE;5;38%
New York Jfk;Sunny;63;SE;14;55%
New York Lga;Sunny;68;S;14;37%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;12;55%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;66;ENE;8;57%
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;68;N;7;42%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;66;ENE;7;58%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;63;NNE;12;49%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;9;50%
Rochester;Partly sunny;62;NE;13;55%
Rome;Sunny;69;Calm;0;48%
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;62;NE;13;42%
Shirley;Sunny;61;SSE;10;55%
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;70;N;3;46%
Watertown;Mostly sunny;67;Calm;0;43%
Wellsville;Showers;64;ESE;10;60%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;57;ESE;9;61%
White Plains;Sunny;65;SE;8;50%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather