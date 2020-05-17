NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Sunday, May 17, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly sunny;71;SSE;3;51%

Binghamton;Partly sunny;67;S;8;52%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;70;ENE;7;46%

Central Park;Sunny;67;SE;6;38%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;12;49%

Dunkirk;Showers;72;SE;3;62%

East Hampton;Partly sunny;55;SE;9;65%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;72;S;10;51%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;64;SE;14;51%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;42%

Fulton;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;46%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;3;53%

Islip;Mostly sunny;59;SE;5;71%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;72;N;7;45%

Jamestown;Showers;63;S;6;72%

Massena;Sunny;65;NE;13;43%

Montauk;Cloudy;58;N;5;61%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;6;56%

Monticello;Partly sunny;65;SSE;3;62%

New York;Sunny;67;SSE;5;38%

New York Jfk;Sunny;63;SE;14;55%

New York Lga;Sunny;68;S;14;37%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;12;55%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;66;ENE;8;57%

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;68;N;7;42%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;66;ENE;7;58%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;63;NNE;12;49%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;9;50%

Rochester;Partly sunny;62;NE;13;55%

Rome;Sunny;69;Calm;0;48%

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;62;NE;13;42%

Shirley;Sunny;61;SSE;10;55%

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;70;N;3;46%

Watertown;Mostly sunny;67;Calm;0;43%

Wellsville;Showers;64;ESE;10;60%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;57;ESE;9;61%

White Plains;Sunny;65;SE;8;50%

