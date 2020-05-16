NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Saturday, May 16, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly sunny;58;NW;3;74%
Binghamton;Cloudy;53;N;9;89%
Buffalo;Fog;48;NNE;2;95%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;64;WNW;6;72%
Dansville;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;92%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;50;NNE;2;95%
East Hampton;Partly sunny;62;NW;8;77%
Elmira;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;83%
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;67;NNW;7;72%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;49;NW;3;94%
Fulton;Cloudy;50;NW;3;96%
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;56;Calm;0;76%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;66;NNW;4;82%
Ithaca;Cloudy;52;NW;7;100%
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;48;Calm;0;93%
Massena;Cloudy;51;NW;7;79%
Montauk;Partly sunny;61;WNW;6;86%
Montgomery;Sunny;58;NW;10;77%
Monticello;Partly sunny;56;NNW;6;81%
New York;Mostly sunny;64;WNW;6;72%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;66;NNW;16;77%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;9;70%
Newburgh;Sunny;57;NW;8;93%
Niagara Falls;Showers;49;NNE;3;100%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;52;N;5;87%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;53;NW;7;85%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;53;NW;8;76%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;60;N;6;80%
Rochester;Cloudy;49;NNW;3;92%
Rome;Sunny;52;NW;6;92%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;47;N;3;86%
Shirley;Partly sunny;66;NNW;10;74%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;54;NNW;5;86%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;50;NNW;3;92%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;49;N;3;92%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;63;NNW;9;83%
White Plains;Sunny;62;NNW;9;77%
