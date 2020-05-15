NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Friday, May 15, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;79;S;2;52%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;71;WSW;8;68%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;10;67%

Central Park;Sunny;79;N;6;51%

Dansville;Mostly sunny;79;WSW;13;51%

Dunkirk;Thunderstorms;72;WSW;10;67%

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;72;S;12;64%

Elmira;Partly sunny;79;WSW;20;50%

Farmingdale;Sunny;80;SW;12;50%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;66;SSW;13;88%

Fulton;Partly sunny;76;S;14;63%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;74;S;12;53%

Islip;Sunny;71;SW;5;71%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;14;61%

Jamestown;Showers;73;SSW;18;65%

Massena;Rain;53;ENE;8;96%

Montauk;Partly sunny;67;Calm;0;67%

Montgomery;Cloudy;75;S;9;63%

Monticello;Mostly sunny;78;SW;6;53%

New York;Partly sunny;79;N;6;51%

New York Jfk;Sunny;76;SW;16;66%

New York Lga;Sunny;79;SW;12;46%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;77;W;9;57%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;12;72%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;59;SSW;7;93%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;13;55%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;67;SSE;9;58%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;78;SSW;3;53%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;20;55%

Rome;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;70%

Saranac Lake;Showers;58;SSW;7;90%

Shirley;Sunny;76;S;12;55%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;13;55%

Watertown;Cloudy;68;SSW;9;81%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;14;72%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;73;SSW;12;61%

White Plains;Mostly sunny;78;SW;8;49%

