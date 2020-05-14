NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM EDT Thursday, May 14, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Sunny;65;S;3;24%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;53;SSE;6;39%
Buffalo;Partly sunny;65;SSW;3;24%
Central Park;Sunny;63;N;6;22%
Dansville;Mostly sunny;66;NW;4;29%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;6;27%
East Hampton;Sunny;61;S;10;27%
Elmira;Mostly sunny;60;NE;6;38%
Farmingdale;Sunny;62;SSW;8;26%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;28%
Fulton;Partly sunny;57;SSE;8;32%
Glens Falls;Sunny;64;SE;12;27%
Islip;Sunny;60;S;4;40%
Ithaca;Mostly sunny;56;SSE;10;36%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;62;S;16;33%
Massena;Sunny;60;WSW;9;25%
Montauk;Sunny;60;WSW;8;28%
Montgomery;Sunny;60;W;5;29%
Monticello;Mostly sunny;62;SSW;4;30%
New York;Sunny;63;N;6;22%
New York Jfk;Sunny;60;SSE;12;31%
New York Lga;Sunny;64;S;7;20%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;61;N;5;31%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;3;29%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;61;SSW;10;25%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;59;S;9;34%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;57;SE;14;32%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;63;N;3;26%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;3;37%
Rome;Sunny;60;WSW;5;25%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;54;N;6;22%
Shirley;Sunny;64;SSW;10;24%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;58;E;6;35%
Watertown;Sunny;60;S;12;21%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;60;S;10;27%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;62;S;9;24%
White Plains;Sunny;63;SSE;6;24%
_____
