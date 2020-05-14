NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM EDT Thursday, May 14, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Sunny;65;S;3;24%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;53;SSE;6;39%

Buffalo;Partly sunny;65;SSW;3;24%

Central Park;Sunny;63;N;6;22%

Dansville;Mostly sunny;66;NW;4;29%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;6;27%

East Hampton;Sunny;61;S;10;27%

Elmira;Mostly sunny;60;NE;6;38%

Farmingdale;Sunny;62;SSW;8;26%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;28%

Fulton;Partly sunny;57;SSE;8;32%

Glens Falls;Sunny;64;SE;12;27%

Islip;Sunny;60;S;4;40%

Ithaca;Mostly sunny;56;SSE;10;36%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;62;S;16;33%

Massena;Sunny;60;WSW;9;25%

Montauk;Sunny;60;WSW;8;28%

Montgomery;Sunny;60;W;5;29%

Monticello;Mostly sunny;62;SSW;4;30%

New York;Sunny;63;N;6;22%

New York Jfk;Sunny;60;SSE;12;31%

New York Lga;Sunny;64;S;7;20%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;61;N;5;31%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;3;29%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;61;SSW;10;25%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;59;S;9;34%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;57;SE;14;32%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;63;N;3;26%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;3;37%

Rome;Sunny;60;WSW;5;25%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;54;N;6;22%

Shirley;Sunny;64;SSW;10;24%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;58;E;6;35%

Watertown;Sunny;60;S;12;21%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;60;S;10;27%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;62;S;9;24%

White Plains;Sunny;63;SSE;6;24%

