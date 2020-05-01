NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, May 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Showers;54;SSE;3;94%
Binghamton;Cloudy;51;W;7;96%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;4;81%
Central Park;Showers;54;SSE;9;96%
Dansville;Cloudy;51;WNW;3;82%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;3;76%
East Hampton;Rain;52;SE;15;95%
Elmira;Cloudy;50;WNW;3;100%
Farmingdale;Showers;55;SE;4;98%
Fort Drum;Showers;54;WSW;6;93%
Fulton;Showers;54;WSW;5;93%
Glens Falls;Rain;53;S;5;87%
Islip;Showers;55;SE;5;95%
Ithaca;Cloudy;52;NNW;5;100%
Jamestown;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;88%
Massena;Cloudy;55;E;3;86%
Montauk;Rain;53;SE;12;85%
Montgomery;Showers;56;SSE;6;93%
Monticello;Showers;53;SSE;3;99%
New York;Showers;54;SSE;9;96%
New York Jfk;Showers;54;SE;16;100%
New York Lga;Showers;56;ESE;12;86%
Newburgh;Showers;55;SSE;3;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;6;91%
Ogdensburg;Showers;54;Calm;0;100%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;53;SW;6;82%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;48;SE;14;76%
Poughkeepsie;Rain;57;SE;8;89%
Rochester;Cloudy;48;WSW;10;86%
Rome;Showers;53;ESE;13;92%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;52;S;10;80%
Shirley;Cloudy;56;SE;6;89%
Syracuse;Cloudy;53;WNW;9;92%
Watertown;Showers;54;WSW;10;89%
Wellsville;Cloudy;44;WSW;3;100%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;53;S;12;96%
White Plains;Showers;53;ESE;8;96%
_____
