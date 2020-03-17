NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, March 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;36;S;10;67%
Binghamton;Flurries;33;S;13;88%
Buffalo;Cloudy;42;SSW;7;77%
Central Park;Cloudy;41;N;5;73%
Dansville;Cloudy;41;SE;9;82%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;42;SW;6;78%
East Hampton;Showers;38;SE;8;76%
Elmira;Showers;43;SSW;12;62%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;42;SE;13;70%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;38;SSE;13;45%
Fulton;Showers;43;SSW;14;62%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;34;S;10;66%
Islip;Cloudy;41;SE;10;81%
Ithaca;Cloudy;37;SSE;17;88%
Jamestown;Cloudy;37;S;9;88%
Massena;Cloudy;31;SSE;7;63%
Montauk;Showers;39;SE;9;66%
Montgomery;Snow;37;S;9;72%
Monticello;Snow;33;SSE;10;86%
New York;Cloudy;41;N;5;73%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;41;ESE;15;82%
New York Lga;Cloudy;42;ESE;12;67%
Newburgh;Snow;36;SSE;7;74%
Niagara Falls;Showers;40;SSW;5;77%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;39;S;14;44%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;40;S;9;73%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;37;S;12;38%
Poughkeepsie;Flurries;37;SSE;3;66%
Rochester;Cloudy;40;SSW;5;79%
Rome;Showers;41;SSE;10;57%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;31;S;6;51%
Shirley;Cloudy;41;SE;9;67%
Syracuse;Cloudy;42;S;20;64%
Watertown;Showers;43;S;12;41%
Wellsville;Cloudy;35;S;15;92%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;39;SE;9;72%
White Plains;Cloudy;37;ESE;8;75%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather