NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Thursday, February 27, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Rain;41;ESE;5;88%
Binghamton;Rain;37;WSW;12;93%
Buffalo;Snow;32;W;12;82%
Central Park;Cloudy;42;ENE;8;95%
Dansville;Showers;37;E;5;92%
Dunkirk;Snow;30;W;11;85%
East Hampton;Rain;43;E;20;96%
Elmira;Showers;38;WSW;13;100%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;47;E;14;89%
Fort Drum;Rain;41;SSE;18;80%
Fulton;Showers;39;N;7;85%
Glens Falls;Rain;37;ENE;8;88%
Islip;Rain;46;ENE;14;89%
Ithaca;Rain;39;SSW;15;100%
Jamestown;Flurries;25;W;15;100%
Massena;Cloudy;34;ENE;15;85%
Montauk;Showers;43;E;15;96%
Montgomery;Showers;42;NE;6;100%
Monticello;Showers;39;E;15;91%
New York;Showers;42;ENE;8;95%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;45;E;17;100%
New York Lga;Showers;41;ENE;18;93%
Newburgh;Showers;45;ESE;15;93%
Niagara Falls;Snow;30;WNW;14;85%
Ogdensburg;Ice;32;ENE;8;100%
Penn (Yan);Showers;38;SSW;10;85%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;88%
Poughkeepsie;Rain;45;E;14;82%
Rochester;Snow;33;W;12;91%
Rome;Rain;41;ESE;18;79%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;39;E;13;75%
Shirley;Cloudy;46;E;10;88%
Syracuse;Rain;40;WSW;3;92%
Watertown;Showers;45;SSE;15;73%
Wellsville;Flurries;31;W;17;92%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;44;E;14;95%
White Plains;Showers;43;E;16;92%
_____
